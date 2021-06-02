Andesa Services President and CEO Ron Scheese turns Author with the release of his first book

Scheese' s life and business journey led him to understand the importance of a purpose-driven and people-first culture in building and operating a successful business. As a leader and mentor at Andesa Services since 2006 Scheese knows firsthand how an energized ecosystem is the core of an organization.

Create an environment that invites others in for personal growth; inspire them to stretch towards their full potential.

"Fundamentally, it is the responsibility of leadership to create an environment where employees want to come and feel they belong. They want to contribute, and they want to make a difference." said Ron Scheese. Furthermore, "It is leadership's job to create the environment and invite others in for their personal growth and inspire them to stretch towards their full potential." added Scheese.

Ron builds strong relationships throughout the life insurance industry and incorporates those voices in the book to support the importance of values, culture and relationships that are Andesa's ecosystem. Rebuilding your business's ecosystem around shared values, like the ones explored in this book, can create a working environment that will inspire your employees to reach their full potential.

Ron's book is available now on Amazon and Barnes and Nobel You can visit Ron's author page on Amazon, or view the beginning of Ron's book career, through his blog at www.andesaservices.com.

About Andesa Services

Andesa Services provides comprehensive, integrated Policy Administration, Plan Administration and Third-Party Administration solutions for life insurance and annuity carriers and producers. With nearly 40 years in business, Andesa Services offers this suite of services in a secure, private cloud environment. The integrated approach to technology and service for life insurance and annuity markets results in efficiency gains, reduced hardware costs, mitigated compliance risk and improved market response. For more information on Andesa Services, please visit www.AndesaServices.com or follow us on Twitter @AndesaServices.

Contact:

Kerianne Geist

Marketing Manager

Andesa Services

[email protected]

610-841-9510





SOURCE Andesa Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.andesaservices.com

