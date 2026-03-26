Terminus Capital Partners Makes Majority Investment in Andesa

ATLANTA, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminus Capital Partners (TCP), a growth oriented private equity firm focused on B2B software companies, today announced that it has partnered with management to acquire a majority investment in Andesa Services (Andesa), a leading provider of software solutions supporting policy lifecycle administration of insurance and annuity products in the Advanced Markets space.

This opportunity positions Andesa for accelerated growth and increased investment in technology modernization, platform capabilities, and long-term innovation, while preserving the company's client-centric culture and operational continuity.

Under Terminus' majority ownership, Andesa will strengthen its foundation for long-term growth by continuing to invest in application development while enhancing the scalability and flexibility of its administrative tools. In addition, Andesa will pursue strategic, market-aligned innovation initiatives and partnerships to expand capabilities in its areas of expertise. Andesa's leadership team, service model, and overall brand will remain unchanged.

"The Advanced Markets segment is the most complex, dynamic, and high-growth area in the life & annuity sector. For 43 years, Andesa has been the leader in policy and plan administration for carriers and brokers in this compelling market," said Alex Western, Founder and Managing Partner at Terminus Capital Partners. "We are delighted to partner with Mark Wilkin and the Andesa team to take the company to the next level and build it into a larger category leader."

Mark Wilkin, Chief Executive Officer of Andesa, said, "This partnership represents an important next chapter for Andesa. Terminus Capital Partners brings deep experience driving innovation to software companies and a hands-on operating approach that closely aligns with our strategic direction. With TCP's support, we're well positioned to enhance our platform while continuing to deliver the consistency, reliability, and service our clients expect."

Through its majority investments, Terminus Capital Partners works closely with management teams to drive sustainable, long-term value creation. As part of the transaction, TCP will provide strategic and operational support while maintaining Andesa's focus on partnership and dependability.

ButcherJoseph & Co. served as the financial advisor to Andesa, and Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC served as legal advisor. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as the financial advisor to Terminus Capital Partners, and Jones & Spross served as legal advisor.

About Andesa

Andesa is a leading provider of policy and plan administration solutions in the Advanced Markets space, including policy transaction management and NQDC recordkeeping. These solutions simplify the ongoing administration of complex life insurance and annuity products in BOLI, COLI, ICOLI, and Private Placement. By utilizing market and product expertise, configurable capabilities for complex products, and security and reliability at scale, Andesa improves speed to market and empowers carriers and brokers to serve high-value markets confidently. For more information on Andesa, please visit www.AndesaServices.com.

About Terminus Capital Partners

Terminus Capital Partners (TCP) is a private equity firm focused on business software companies, founded in 2017 and based in Atlanta. Differentiated by its industry expertise, sourcing engine, operations approach, and buy-and-build methodology, TCP strives to be the premier partner for capital providers, bankers, and management teams in the enterprise software sector.

SOURCE Andesa Services, Inc.