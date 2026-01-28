Andesite Achieves Cloud Security Alliance AI-STAR Level 2 Certification, Validating Commitment to Secure and Transparent AI Systems

Andesite becomes the third company in the world to achieve the CSA AI-STAR Level 2 certification

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesite, the Human-AI SOC company, today announced that it has earned Level 2 certification under the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) AI-STAR program, following an independent assessment of the company's AI security, risk management, and governance practices. The certification confirms that Andesite has implemented and operationalized globally recognized standards for the responsible development and use of AI in security-critical environments. Andesite is only the third company in the world to achieve the certification.

Andesite is also CSA STAR Level 2 certified, a rigorous third-party assessment of Andesite's cloud security operations.

The new CSA STAR for AI framework is a parallel Level-2 certification within the CSA STAR program that focuses on AI governance. It provides a transparent, expert-driven, and consensus-based platform for organizations to assess, demonstrate, and ensure AI trustworthiness through third-party audits.

With these certifications, Andesite's Human-AI SOC meets the expectations of organizations operating in highly regulated and high-risk environments, where AI systems must be secure, auditable, and governed with discipline. Andesite also previously signed the CSA AI Trustworthy Pledge, a public commitment to develop and manage AI responsibly.

"Organizations deploying AI in security operations need proof, not promises, which is why CSA STAR and AI-STAR Level 2 are essential," said Dave Brown, CISO & CIO at Andesite. "More importantly, by becoming the third company in the world to achieve AI-STAR Level 2 certification, Andesite is showing that our approach to AI governance, security, and risk management stands up to independent scrutiny and operates the way customers expect in high-risk environments."

Andesite's Human-AI SOC is designed to support cybersecurity teams with actionable insights that matter to their organization's risk profile. The product automates investigation and enrichment, manages high-volume alerts and threat intelligence, and accelerates time to detect, investigate, and respond, while keeping humans responsible for decisions and outcomes.

Andesite is secure and compliant by design. From inception, the company has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Security is at the core of Andesite's Human-AI SOC product. Their Safe AI Architecture™ protects customers' data, applications, and networks with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and assurance that their AI is not trained on customers' data.

The AI-STAR Level 2 certification builds on Andesite's broader compliance posture, which includes SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 , and HITRUST certifications. Together, these assessments reflect a consistent approach to security and responsible AI governance across the company's technology and operations.

About Andesite

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with the actionable insights they need to make critical decisions, assess threats, and determine risk levels. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and process threat intelligence reports in minutes. Andesite's AI technology connects silos and reduces inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem, helping SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

