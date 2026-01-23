Andesite Achieves FedRAMP High "In Process" Designation to Strengthen Public Sector Security Operations

Andesite is one step closer to being FedRAMP Authorized and is now available in the federal marketplace

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesite, the Human-AI SOC company, today announced that it has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Impact Level "In Process" designation, officially joining the FedRAMP Marketplace . This milestone reflects Andesite's commitment to working with federal agencies to secure mission-critical assets and drive cyber resilience to better serve American citizens.

The "In Process" designation requires formal sponsorship by a federal agency and a thorough assessment conducted by an accredited third-party organization. Andesite is working toward full FedRAMP Authorized status, the highest security and compliance standard for civilian and federal agencies.

"Founded by former intelligence and military leaders, Andesite is rooted in a deep commitment to protecting those who protect others," said Dave Brown, CISO & CIO at Andesite. "We are honored to bring Andesite's security solutions to the federal marketplace, empowering those on the frontlines with the insights they need to secure critical infrastructure. We thank our partners who have helped us achieve this significant milestone and look forward to achieving full FedRAMP authorization."

Andesite's Human-AI SOC is designed to support cybersecurity teams with actionable insights that matter to their organization's risk profile. The product automates investigation and enrichment, manages high-volume alerts and threat intelligence, and accelerates time to detect, investigate, and respond, while keeping humans responsible for decisions and outcomes.

Andesite is secure and compliant by design. From inception, the company has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Security is at the core of Andesite's Human-AI SOC product. Their Safe AI Architecture™ protects customers' data, applications, and networks with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and assurance that their AI is not trained on customers' data.

This recognition from FedRAMP builds on Andesite's industry-leading security and compliance achievements. It recently achieved HITRUST , SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications . Together, these assessments reflect a consistent approach to security and responsible AI governance across the company's technology and operations.

To learn more about Andesite and schedule a demo, visit andesite.ai .

About Andesite

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with the actionable insights they need to make critical decisions, assess threats, and determine risk levels. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and process threat intelligence reports in minutes. Andesite's AI technology connects silos and reduces inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem, helping SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

Visit us at andesite.ai , check our trust center at ComplianceHigh.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Andesite AI