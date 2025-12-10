Andesite Achieves SOC 2 Type II and ISO Certifications, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security Compliance and Safe AI Practices

The Human-AI SOC company on short list of cybersecurity startups to achieve SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesite AI (Andesite) today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit and ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications. Andesite is one of the world's earliest adopters of all three ISO certifications. These globally recognized standards and frameworks position Andesite at the forefront of compliance and underscore its commitment to safe, secure, and responsible data and AI practices.

To achieve each of these certifications, Andesite underwent a rigorous independent audit conducted by Schellman, a leader in third-party IT and cybersecurity assessments. Earlier this year, Andesite completed its first FedRAMP High security assessment and is working towards certification, satisfying the standardized approach to cloud security for U.S. federal agencies.

The ISO 42001 certification is the world's first international standard for AI management systems. It establishes a framework for organizations to responsibly develop, deploy, and monitor AI technologies.

"As an AI SaaS company, we want to ensure our customers see our commitment to security, privacy, and trustworthy AI by design," said Dave Brown, CISO & CIO at Andesite. "This unprecedented combination of certifications demonstrates the excellence of our Compliance High program and positions Andesite as one of the few companies capable of meeting the highest levels of security, privacy, and AI governance. Our customers can trust that their data and systems are protected at every layer."

Andesite is secure and compliant by design. From inception, the company has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Security is at the core of Andesite's Human-AI SOC product. Their Safe AI Architecture™ protects customer's data, applications, and network with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and the assurance that their AI is not trained with customers' data.

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with actionable insights that matter to their organization's risk profile. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and threat intelligence, assess and determine risk levels. Andesite's AI technology enables SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond while connecting silos and reducing inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

