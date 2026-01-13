Andesite, The Human-AI SOC Company, Achieves HITRUST e1 and AI Security Certifications Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

Andesite's Secure and Compliant by Design Framework Continues to Meet the Highest Standards for Security, Privacy and AI Governance

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesite, the Human-AI SOC Company, today announced that its Human-AI Security Operations Center (SOC) has earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST Certification demonstrates that Andesite has met requirements defined by leading cybersecurity and regulatory frameworks, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

The certification also includes the HITRUST AI Security Certification, which validates that the organization's AI systems are safeguarded against AI-specific threats such as data poisoning, model inversion, and prompt injection.

"Security and regulatory compliance by design is purposely built into Andesite's foundation," said Dave Brown, CISO & CIO at Andesite. "Achieving HITRUST Certification reflects the rigor behind how we build and operate at Andesite. It demonstrates that our approach to security, risk management, and information protection is grounded in independently validated controls and designed for organizations with serious security requirements."

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST's Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

"Earning HITRUST Certification demonstrates Andesite's commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process," said Gregory Webb, CEO of HITRUST. "This achievement reflects the organization's proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust."

From inception, Andesite has built a security, trust and safety program that permeates all of its practices. Security is at the core of Andesite's Human-AI SOC product. Their Safe AI Architecture™ protects customer's data, applications, and network with end-to-end encryption, no extract, transform, and load (ETL) requirements, and the assurance that their AI is not trained with customers' data.

Andesite recently completed its SOC 2 Type II audit and ISO 27001, 27701, and 42001 certifications. The company is one of the world's earliest adopters of all three ISO certifications.

About Andesite

Andesite's Human-AI SOC empowers cybersecurity teams with the actionable insights they need to make critical decisions, assess threats, and determine risk levels. It enables them to conduct and automate investigations and enrichment, manage high-volume alerts and process threat intelligence reports in minutes. Andesite's AI technology connects silos and reduces inefficiencies across data sources, tools and platforms in their security ecosystem, helping SOC teams to accelerate time to detect, investigate and respond. Before Andesite, the company leaders and founders spent decades protecting our nation and some of the largest enterprises on the planet against sophisticated adversaries. Andesite embodies their sense of mission and commitment to develop security products that empower those who work protecting others.

