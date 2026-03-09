Andor Health Advances CMS Rural Health Transformation with ThinkAndor® and PsynergyHealth

An AI-powered platform & virtual clinical workforce that eliminates documentation, automates care coordination, and expands rural provider capacity.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare transformation, announced the expansion of its Rural Health Transformation (RHT) support capabilities through the combined power of ThinkAndor®, the #1 multimodal agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, and PsynergyHealth, a virtual clinical workforce. Together, this partnership provides rural health systems with an integrated technology and services model designed to expand access to care, reduce clinician workload, and improve patient outcomes. Rural healthcare providers face persistent challenges, including workforce shortages, documentation burden, fragmented patient data, and limited access to specialists. The combination of ThinkAndor® + PsynergyHealth addresses these challenges through ambient AI, intelligent care coordination, interoperability, and virtual clinical workforce support.

ThinkAndor® listens to clinical encounters, automatically generates documentation, and coordinates care across electronic health records. By eliminating manual documentation and streamlining workflows, clinicians can spend more time with patients while increasing productivity. The platform captures and summarizes clinical conversations in real time using ambient AI, deploys intelligent care coordination agents that automate referrals and follow-ups, integrates patient data across multiple EHR systems to reduce redundant documentation and intake processes, and supports AI-powered triage and telehealth routing to connect rural patients with specialty care more quickly.

PsynergyHealth complements ThinkAndor® by providing the operational and clinical services needed to deploy and scale these capabilities. The division supports rural hospitals with telehealth operations, care navigation, remote monitoring programs, and digital workforce enablement.

Together, ThinkAndor® and PsynergyHealth function as a rural workforce multiplier, enabling providers to expand services without adding staff while improving patient engagement and care coordination.

"This partnership combines AI-powered clinical automation of ThinkAndor® with the clinical expertise of Psynergy to transform care delivery in rural communities," said Pritesh Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® and Psynergy together help rural providers increase access, improve efficiency, and deliver better outcomes for the patients who need it most."

ThinkAndor® and Psynergy also support remote monitoring and predictive care programs for chronic conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, and COPD to help health systems identify at-risk patients earlier and reduce avoidable hospitalizations.

By combining ambient AI, interoperability, telehealth access, and virtual workforce support, Andor Health is helping rural health systems improve productivity, lower operational costs, and expand access to specialty care.

