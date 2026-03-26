Andor Health Earns #1 Black Book Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

ThinkAndor® recognized for leveraging agentic AI to drive scalable virtual care, operational efficiency, and real-time clinical orchestration

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare transformation, announced it has been ranked #1 in overall client satisfaction in the 2026 Black Book survey of non-EHR virtual care platforms, marking the fourth consecutive year the company has achieved the industry's recognition based on validated client feedback.

The 2026 Black Book AI-Driven Virtual Care & Clinical Collaboration Solutions Report surveyed 1,185 validated responses from healthcare leaders and frontline users across care settings. ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's next-generation, agentic AI platform, achieved the highest aggregate satisfaction score of 9.75 out of 10 and led 14 of 18 key performance indicators tied to enterprise virtual care execution.

Criteria Overall Score Clinical Workflow Integration & In-Encounter Usability 9.84 Enterprise Virtual Care Scalability Across Care Settings 9.77 Care Team Collaboration & Escalation Support 9.80 Virtual Nursing, Sitting & Remote Observation Workflow Enablement 9.71 Reliability of Video, Audio & Session Management 9.91 Interoperability with EHRs, Identity, Devices & Context Sharing 9.81 Patient Access, Intake, Scheduling & Digital Front Door Experience 9.56 AI-Assisted Automation, Ambient Intelligence & Workflow Orchestration 9.70 Flexibility for Specialty, Service-Line & Multi-Program Deployment 9.81 Home-Based Care, RPM & Continuity of Care Support 9.80 Analytics, Command Center Visibility & ROI Measurement 9.56 Implementation, Training & Change Management 9.61 Quality of Customer Support & Strategic Partnership 9.90 Cybersecurity, Privacy & Governance 9.56 Transparency & Explainability of AI-Assisted Workflows 9.83 Innovation Roadmap & Pace of Product Improvement 9.74 Overall Strategic Value as an Enterprise Platform 9.76 Confidence in Vendor's Long-Term Performance 9.76

"Winning Black Book for the fourth year in a row is a direct reflection of our clients' trust and the outcomes they are achieving," said Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO, Andor Health. "We are redefining virtual care with ThinkAndor®, an agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare that actively drives care delivery across the enterprise."

This continued recognition underscores Andor Health's leadership in delivering a scalable, interoperable virtual care infrastructure powered by ThinkAndor®, the company's next-generation, agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare.

ThinkAndor® leverages intelligent agents to continuously monitor clinical context across patients, providers, devices, and care settings, enabling proactive workflows optimization. It automates both routine and complex tasks, including documentation, observation, and orchestration, while delivering ambient intelligence that reduces cognitive burden and enhances decision-making.

Serving as a digital operating layer for health systems, ThinkAndor® infuses AI across the care continuum, driving measurable impact through optimized staffing and throughput, expanded specialist access, enhanced care team collaboration, and improved operational efficiency and patient retention.

Visit Andor Health at AONL booth 961 to explore the limitless possibilities of ThinkAndor®.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 healthcare AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health