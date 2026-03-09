PsynergyHealth Enables Rural Health Transformation with Virtual Clinical Workforce

Integrated ambient AI, interoperability, and virtual workforce services enable health systems to expand rural access and enhance care outcomes.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PsynergyHealth, a virtual healthcare services provider delivering specialty access and virtual support, announces capabilities designed to help health systems enable Rural Health Transformation (RHT) through a virtual clinical workforce and care coordination platform. PsynergyHealth combines virtual workforce services with ambient AI documentation, intelligent care coordination, and interoperability to help rural providers increase access to care, improve operational efficiency, and support better patient outcomes.

Rural healthcare systems face mounting challenges, including clinician shortages, documentation burden, fragmented patient data, and limited access to specialists. PsynergyHealth addresses these issues by augmenting the clinical workforce with virtual clinicians to streamline care delivery across rural communities.

Through its clinical services offerings, PsynergyHealth supports AI-enabled triage, telehealth routing, and remote specialty consultation, enabling rural hospitals to connect patients with the right level of care at the right time. This approach expands specialty access while helping reduce unnecessary emergency department utilization and avoidable hospitalizations.

"Rural health systems need solutions that extend workforce capacity while improving access to care," said Chanakya Toleti, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Psynergy Health. "PsynergyHealth combines AI-enabled clinical automation with operational services that help providers scale care delivery, reduce clinician burden, and improve outcomes for rural populations."

In addition to care coordination and telehealth enablement, PsynergyHealth offers remote monitoring and predictive care programs that support the management of chronic diseases across rural populations. By identifying patients at risk of hospitalization earlier, particularly those with conditions such as heart failure, diabetes, and COPD, health systems can intervene sooner, reducing readmissions and lowering overall healthcare costs.

PsynergyHealth aligns with key CMS priorities for rural health transformation by supporting measurable improvements in cost reduction, access to care, workforce productivity, and health equity. By augmenting clinical teams with AI-powered assistants and coordinated care services, health systems can expand capacity without increasing staffing levels while improving the quality and continuity of care.

Visit us at HIMSS booth 5639 to learn more.

About PsynergyHealth

PsynergyHealth is a technology-enabled healthcare workforce and services organization designed to help health systems expand clinical capacity and improve care delivery. Founded in 2023, PsynergyHealth provides flexible staffing, telehealth operations, and virtual clinical workforce solutions that allow providers to scale care without increasing administrative burden. Operating across multiple service lines, PsynergyHealth combines decades of clinical leadership and healthcare entrepreneurship with advanced technology through its partnership with Andor Health. Together, Psynergy and Andor deliver innovative models that improve workforce productivity, expand patient access, and support better outcomes across healthcare systems. For more information, visit PsynergyHealth or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health