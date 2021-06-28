Andor Health Positioned for Exponential Growth in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health , the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, announces the addition of new customers, expanded footprints with existing customers, and the increase of key partnerships driving the company's accelerated growth through 2021.

During the first half of 2021, Andor Health completed more than 15 ThinkAndor® enterprise health system deployments. The company also added 10 flagship accounts which represent more than 61,000 providers and 137 locations. Notable new contracts include Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Morehouse Healthcare, Shriners Hospital for Children International, Stony Brook University, and Yale New Haven Health System. Andor concurrently expanded relationships with Canopy Health, Health First, Lakeland Regional Health and Orlando Health.

In addition, Andor Health has formally established several key partnerships, including Caregility, athenahealth and Epic. The company has also continued to grow its partnership with Microsoft, including expanded integrations with Teams and Dynamics 365 and is seeing good traction with joint customers.

"We began the year with a goal to increase our provider footprint by fourfold, year-over-year. We are on track to achieve that goal by the end of the second quarter, proving our platform provides the functionality care teams need," announced Raj Toleti, CEO, Andor Health. "These key additions strengthen our market position and poise Andor Health for a robust year of growth."

Andor Health's platform, ThinkAndor®, was also recently highlighted in KLAS's 2021 Telehealth Ecosystem report. The full report is available here.

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

