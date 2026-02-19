VHHA Solutions Partners with Andor Health® to Transform Care Delivery Across the Continuum with Multimodal Agentic AI Platform ThinkAndor®

New Strategic Partnership Offers Technology Tools to Transform Care Delivery Across Organizations Including Hospitals, Health Systems, and Community-Based Non-Acute Facilities, and to Support Alignment with CMS Initiatives Including the ACCESS Model and the Rural Health Transformation Program



RICHMOND, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) affiliate VHHA Solutions has entered into a new strategic partnership with Andor Health®, a leader in agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare. As part of this collaboration, ThinkAndor® has been selected as an endorsed platform to support care delivery transformation for hospitals and health systems across the Commonwealth as well as non-acute, senior living, and behavioral health settings.

In working with Andor Health through VHHA Solutions, organizations can gain access to a single, unified AI software infrastructure to manage care delivery across the care continuum – from the digital front door and inpatient care to home-based monitoring and post-acute encounters – while ensuring equitable access to high-quality care for rural and underserved communities. Through this partnership, health systems can establish care management programs to align with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS) initiatives including the ACCESS Model as well as Rural Health Transformation Program projects. Andor Health's agentic AI software infrastructure, ThinkAndor®, is a turnkey solution for health systems to streamline chronic care programs, including:

eCKM hypertension OR ≥2 of dyslipidemia, obesity/central obesity, pre-diabetes;

CKM diabetes, chronic kidney disease (CKD), or ASCVD;

MSK chronic musculoskeletal pain;

BH depression and/or anxiety; and

Transitional care management services

Through ThinkAndor® standardization, VHHA Solutions presents hospitals, health systems, and provider organizations with an opportunity to move beyond fragmented technologies and adopt a scalable, AI-first platform designed to orchestrate each patient encounter. From large academic medical centers to critical access and rural hospitals, partner organizations have access to a consistent infrastructure that supports both operational efficiency and clinical excellence.

"We are honored to partner with VHHA Solutions to bring ThinkAndor®, the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, to VHHA members," said Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO of Andor Health. "This partnership with VHHA Solutions reflects a major shift in how health systems prepare for the future of care delivery. As CMS advances initiatives like the ACCESS Model and Rural Health Transformation Programs, hospitals need an AI strategy that scales across care settings and communities. ThinkAndor® enables health systems to extend high-quality, connected care into rural and underserved populations while supporting the transition to value-based care."

Hospitals and non-acute setting providers frequently contend with adapting to evolving state and federal healthcare requirements, including CMS programs focused on access, equity, and value-based care. Healthcare providers also face unique workforce, access, and sustainability challenges. Against that backdrop, ThinkAndor® serves as a technology foundation to support health systems and providers across rural, suburban, and urban communities working to:

Extend specialty access and virtual nursing into facilities;

Support hospital-at-home and community-based care models;

Maintain continuity of care across geographic and organizational boundaries; and

Reduce clinician burden while improving patient outcomes

"Healthcare organizations including VHHA-member health systems looking for scalable technology platforms can have those needs met through Andor Health's comprehensive AI ecosystem, ThinkAndor®, that supports providers at every touchpoint," said VHHA Solutions CEO Matthew Marry. "Whether the need is a virtual consult in the emergency department, virtual nursing at the bedside, or monitoring a patient's recovery at home, this partnership ensures hospitals and care providers have the AI-first tools necessary to improve clinical efficiency and patient outcomes across the board."

ThinkAndor® leverages configurable agentic AI to unlock data from electronic health records, medical devices, and real-time signals to deliver actionable intelligence across five key pillars:

Digital Front Door – AI-driven patient intake, triage, and navigation; Virtual Hospital – Configurable agentic AI for nursing documentation, workflow orchestration and patient observation; Patient Monitoring – Continuous, AI-orchestrated monitoring in the hospital & at home; Care Team Collaboration – Secure, intelligent workflows that deliver the right information at the right time; and Transitions in Care – Automated discharge and follow-up workflows that reduce readmissions

This unified approach helps support healthcare organizations in deploying new care models quickly, addressing workforce shortages, and supporting the transition to value-based care without adding complexity.

About Andor Health: Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 healthcare AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X.



About VHHA Solutions: VHHA Solutions is an affiliate of VHHA that works to improve the overall performance of Virginia health care providers through the delivery of innovative solutions that meet their changing needs. VHHA Solutions provides products, services, and resources to help transform Virginia's health care system through strategies to reduce expenses, improve clinical performance, and recover revenue for providers. Connect with VHHA Solutions on LinkedIn.

About VHHA: The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 117 hospitals and 26 health delivery systems that develops and advocates for sound health care policy in the Commonwealth. Its mission is to achieve excellence in both health care and health to make Virginia the healthiest state in the nation. Its vision is through collaboration with members and stakeholders, to ensure the sustainability of Virginia's health care system, transform the delivery of care to promote lower costs and high value across the continuum of care, and to improve health for all Virginians. Connect with VHHA through Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts: Jennifer Skitsko Andor Health SVP of Marketing [email protected] Julian Walker VHHA VP of Communications [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health