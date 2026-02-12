Andor Health, the Provider of Agentic AI Software Infrastructure for Healthcare, Awarded National Group Purchasing Agreements with Premier, Inc.

News provided by

Andor Health

Feb 12, 2026, 09:00 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in agentic AI solutions for healthcare, has been awarded three national group purchasing agreements with Premier Inc. The agreements are in the categories of Virtual Care, Clinical Communications & Collaboration, and Remote Patient Monitoring. ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's agentic AI-powered infrastructure, modernizes virtual care workflows, enables remote patient monitoring, and transforms clinical communications across the care continuum.

Effective Date

Category

Virtual Care

December 1, 2025

Clinical Communications & Collaboration

February 1, 2026

Remote Patient Monitoring

March 1, 2026

The new agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ThinkAndor®. As the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, ThinkAndor® brings agentic intelligence to optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve system-wide operational performance.

"Being selected by Premier for the Virtual Care Category, as the only agentic AI platform spanning all virtual experiences, including virtual visits, virtual nursing & observation, virtual inpatient consultations, clinical communications & collaboration, and remote patient monitoring, is both a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of our mission," said Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "As the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, we are committed to modernizing care delivery by leveraging AI to enhance workflows that elevate clinician experience, improve patient engagement, drive tangible ROI, and enable truly transformative operational efficiency."

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities. 

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 healthcare AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes. 

For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X. 

Media Contact:
Andor Health 
Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ThinkAndor®, the #1 Agentic Multimodal AI Software Infrastructure for Healthcare, Rated 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR)

ThinkAndor®, the #1 Agentic Multimodal AI Software Infrastructure for Healthcare, Rated 2026 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR)

Andor Health, the leader in generative AI-powered virtual care, is proud to announce that ThinkAndor® has been rated in the 2026 Best in KLAS report...
Andor Health and Sentara Health Complete Rollout of Agentic, AI-Powered ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing Across 1,742 Rooms across 12 hospitals

Andor Health and Sentara Health Complete Rollout of Agentic, AI-Powered ThinkAndor® Virtual Nursing Across 1,742 Rooms across 12 hospitals

Andor Health, the AI company reimagining virtual care with the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare, announced today that Sentara...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

News Releases in Similar Topics