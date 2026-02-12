Andor Health, the Provider of Agentic AI Software Infrastructure for Healthcare, Awarded National Group Purchasing Agreements with Premier, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in agentic AI solutions for healthcare, has been awarded three national group purchasing agreements with Premier Inc. The agreements are in the categories of Virtual Care, Clinical Communications & Collaboration, and Remote Patient Monitoring. ThinkAndor®, Andor Health's agentic AI-powered infrastructure, modernizes virtual care workflows, enables remote patient monitoring, and transforms clinical communications across the care continuum.

Effective Date Category Virtual Care December 1, 2025 Clinical Communications & Collaboration February 1, 2026 Remote Patient Monitoring March 1, 2026

The new agreements allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for ThinkAndor®. As the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, ThinkAndor® brings agentic intelligence to optimize workflows, reduce administrative burdens, and improve system-wide operational performance.

"Being selected by Premier for the Virtual Care Category, as the only agentic AI platform spanning all virtual experiences, including virtual visits, virtual nursing & observation, virtual inpatient consultations, clinical communications & collaboration, and remote patient monitoring, is both a tremendous honor and a powerful validation of our mission," said Raj Toleti, Chairman & CEO of Andor Health. "As the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, we are committed to modernizing care delivery by leveraging AI to enhance workflows that elevate clinician experience, improve patient engagement, drive tangible ROI, and enable truly transformative operational efficiency."

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services and other solutions in service of our mission to improve the health of communities.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care at scale, with proven return on investment. ThinkAndor®, the #1 healthcare AI software infrastructure for healthcare, leverages AI agents to harness generative AI unlocking data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes.

For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko – SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health