Andor Health Ranked as the Leading Virtual Health Vendor in Black Book Emerging Healthcare Technology Survey

Black Book employed 18 unique qualitative key performance indicators and surveyed over 3,600 organizations and 100 consumers demonstrating clear market penetration. ThinkAndor® scored 9.45 out of 10 making the solution the highest-rated virtual health platform and receiving second place overall as an emerging vendor. This success is a proven indicator of Andor Health's focus to empower clinicians with distinct virtual experiences.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATOR ThinkAndor Mission 9.87 Business Model 9.41 Core Product Value Proposition 9.33 Problem Oriented Tech Product Differentiation 9.74 Demonstrated Leadership 9.45 Capitalization & Funding 9.07 Competitive Advantage/Rivalry 9.09 Momentum to Take it to next level 9.56 Organizational Agility 9.50 Creativity & Innovative Output 9.84 Challenge to the HIT status quo 9.89 Motivation of Team Members 9.14 Potential for Growth 9.65 Visibility 9.72 Viability 8.62 Access to Markets 9.20 Market knowledge/ Industry Competence 9.60 MEAN 9.45

Andor Health's innovative platform ThinkAndor® enables care teams and patients to connect anywhere across the care continuum. ThinkAndor is an enterprise-wide solution that allows organizations to configure virtual health solutions, streamline workflows, and provide the ability to collaborate in real-time. With a configurable approach to virtual health, ThinkAndor ensures hospitals and health systems can deploy a comprehensive platform to monitor patients and intervene faster, providing the best medical care for patients while in the hospital or at home.

ThinkAndor provides hospitals and health systems a unified strategy for virtual health by enabling a sustainable, configurable approach for virtual interactions between providers and patients with EMR connected workflows. Care teams can monitor patients, whether in-patient or at home, and securely discuss patient health status by leveraging ThinkAndor.

"It's an honor to be ranked so high by industry leaders and recognized as making a significant contribution to improving the existing health information technology systems environment," said Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO, Andor Health. "I am proud that Andor Health has been recognized for our hard work as we work to make a pivotal impact on tomorrow's healthcare technology ecosystem."

Andor Health empowers health systems to achieve more with AI-powered virtual care experiences. Read the full report to learn more how Andor Health creates sustainable virtual health.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

