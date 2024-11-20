Andor Health Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for ThinkAndor® AI First Virtual Platform

Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvements to healthcare industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health announces ThinkAndor® has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Andor Health exhibited ThinkAndor® at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange September 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada during the annual Vizient Connections Summit.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient provider-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

ThinkAndor® is a virtual care and collaboration platform that leverages an innovative AI-first strategy. Its pioneering approach orchestrates effective patient observation with computer vision, streamlines documentation with voice and NLP, and enhances collaboration workflows.

"It is an honor for ThinkAndor® to receive the Innovative Technology designation from Vizient. This recognition underscores our commitment to transforming healthcare delivery through cutting-edge solutions. We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation, helping healthcare providers enhance patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows with AI Co Pilots and AI Agents that are leveraged across the care continuum, driving ROI at scale while delivering responsible AI," said Raj Toleti, CEO & chairman at Andor Health.

"Our provider customer councils reviewed and determined ThinkAndor® should be recognized with an Innovative Technology designation based on its potential to make a difference," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director contract services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. "Congratulations to Andor Health on receiving this status."

Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and has a portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Andor Health

Andor Health revolutionizes clinical care through generative AI-powered virtual care experiences across the care continuum. Our virtual care experiences empower healthcare providers with actionable insights & ambient monitoring to deliver care, at-scale, with proven return on investment. Our cloud-based platform, ThinkAndor®, harnesses generative AI to unlock data stored in various systems, including electronic medical records, biometric devices, & other signals to deliver actionable intelligence in real-time to care teams. By optimizing communication workflows, ThinkAndor® accelerates time to treatment, decreases clinician burnout, and drives better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Andor Health

Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Andor Health