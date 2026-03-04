Andor Health Sweeps Industry Honors

ThinkAndor® Recognized by Black Book Research, KLAS, and Frost & Sullivan

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, the leader in multimodal AI-powered virtual care, announced that its AI infrastructure platform, ThinkAndor®, has been honored by multiple top industry and customer recognitions. These recognitions, provided anonymously by Andor's customers, collectively validate ThinkAndor® as the #1 multimodal agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™. We have relied on customer input to drive our AI platform strategy and even rely on customers to validate and present their ROI in industry journal publications. It is with gratitude to our customer partners that we share the following achievements from 2025 for Andor.

Black Book Market Research: On March 17, 2025, ThinkAndor® secured the Top-Rated Virtual Care Platform, for the third consecutive year, by achieving the highest performance scores across core metrics, including workflow integration, quality of interactions, provider workload optimization, and patient engagement. This recognition, based on customer feedback, reflects ThinkAndor® as a sustained leader in virtual care based on performance and usability.

KLAS: February 4, 2026, ThinkAndor® ranked Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EHR) in the 2026 Best in KLAS Report, based on anonymous customer feedback. ThinkAndor® received the highest score of 92.6 on a 100-point scale, with its overall score 5.7 points ahead of the market average for virtual care platforms (non-EHR) category.

Frost & Sullivan: On November 5, 2025, Frost & Sullivan awarded the 2025 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Acute Care Virtual Health, honoring outstanding strategy, innovation, and measurable impact across the healthcare ecosystem. Based on industry analysis, Frost & Sullivan's recognition underscores Andor Health's excellence in executing competitive strategy and its AI-first approach, which unifies ambient documentation, workflow orchestration, and care team collaboration into a single, scalable platform.

"These honors reflect the deep trust our customers place in Andor Health and the extraordinary impact ThinkAndor® is having on care delivery which has been published in journal publications by our customers," said Raj Toleti, Chief Executive Officer of Andor Health. "ThinkAndor® enables systems to transform virtual care at scale by streamlining workflows, reducing clinician burden, and optimizing operational efficiency."

The sweeping of the most coveted industry awards during the 2025-2026 awards calendar confirms Andor Health is empowering health systems with an AI infrastructure that is secure, clinically relevant, and capable of driving measurable return on investment. ThinkAndor®'s multimodal agentic AI capabilities enable healthcare organizations to operationalize advanced AI across the care continuum, reduce administrative burden and streamline clinical workflows, and enhance care coordination and patient monitoring.

ThinkAndor® earned each accolade it holds because health systems achieve real ROI through its AI-powered capabilities, and these gains are reflected in peer-reviewed evidence demonstrating the value of AI-enabled virtual care in both operational performance and patient outcomes. For example, research published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine shows how ThinkAndor® Virtual Rounding capabilities significantly reduced patients leaving without being seen in an emergency department setting by 17%1, underscoring the potential impact of virtual care innovations on efficiency and patient safety. Similarly, literature in the Canadian Journal of Emergency Medicine highlights that the implementation of ThinkAndor® Digital Front Door improves access and triage efficiency in pediatric emergency care while reducing unnecessary ED visits by 64%2.

