Andreas Voll Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera AG Effective April 1, 2026

WETZLAR, Germany, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG has appointed Andreas Voll as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective April 1, 2026. He succeeds Matthias Harsch, who has successfully led the company since 2017.

The Supervisory Board, chaired by Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, expressed its sincere appreciation for the achievements of Matthias Harsch, under whose leadership Leica further strengthened its position as a global premium brand in photography and optics while successfully expanding into new business areas.

Andreas Voll Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera AG Andreas Voll Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Leica Camera AG

With the appointment of Andreas Voll, Leica is placing its trust in a proven leader with extensive international management experience and recognized expertise in premium technology, brand management, and strategic corporate development.

"With Andreas Voll, we are gaining a leader who combines entrepreneurial vision, technological expertise, and a deep understanding of luxury and premium brands. He will continue Leica's successful development while also providing new momentum for innovation and growth," said Dr. Andreas Kaufmann.

Most recently, Andreas Voll served as CEO of the Fischer Group in Waldachtal, Germany. Prior to that, he held various leadership positions at the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen, a company of the Richemont Group, most recently as Chief Operating Officer. He began his professional career in management consulting at Roland Berger.

Andreas Voll announced his intention to lead the historic Leica brand — which celebrated "Century" in 2025, marking 100 years of camera production — into a new phase defined equally by technological excellence and the preservation of its unique brand identity.

"Leica stands like hardly any other company for precision, craftsmanship, design, and photographic culture. It is a great honor for me to assume responsibility for this exceptional company. Together with the team, I will strengthen our innovative power, advance digital transformation, and further expand our international presence," said Andreas Voll.

The strategic priorities of his tenure will include:

Expansion of digital and connected imaging solutions

Further development of the premium product portfolio

Strengthening global sales and retail structures

Intensifying partnerships in the fields of mobile imaging and optics

Sustainable corporate governance and responsible manufacturing

Leica emphasized that the unique combination of German engineering excellence, traditional manufacturing in Wetzlar, and a globally engaged community united by a shared passion for photography will remain at the heart of the company's strategy.

"Our products are more than tools — they are cultural objects and an expression of a distinctive photographic mindset. This DNA will remain unchanged under the new leadership," Dr. Andreas Kaufmann added.

Until Andreas Voll assumes office on April 1, 2026, Matthias Harsch will continue to manage the company's operations and ensure an orderly transition. He will also remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity for selected projects.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality spectacle lenses and watches, and is also represented in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, having its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA