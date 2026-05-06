Exhibition at Leica Gallery Boston

TEANECK, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera is pleased to present Living with AIDS, a landmark exhibition by acclaimed photographer Sal Lopes, opening Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 6 to 8 PM at Leica Gallery Boston.

On view through August 9, 2026, the exhibition offers a powerful and deeply human look at how Boston experienced the AIDS crisis between 1988 and 1992.

Sal Lopes: Living with AIDS Exhibition at Leica Gallery Boston Sal Lopes: Living with AIDS Exhibition at Leica Gallery Boston

This historic body of work centers on three interconnected narratives: the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt, the Buddy Program organized by the AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts, and the daily life of the Boyce family, whose young daughter was living with AIDS. Lopes's photographs capture moments of grief, resilience, intimacy, and care, creating a visual record of a community navigating loss while finding connection and strength.

Many of the images were made just blocks from where Leica Gallery Boston stands today, grounding this history in the physical and emotional landscape of the city. Through his lens, Lopes documents not only the scale of the epidemic, but also the quieter, deeply personal moments that defined it, including friendships formed through caregiving, families adapting to uncertainty, and the collective act of remembrance embodied in the AIDS Quilt.

"Living with AIDS is a testament to the power of photography to preserve memory and deepen understanding," said Leica Camera USA. "These images remind us how communities come together in times of crisis and why these stories remain essential today."

Sal Lopes is an internationally recognized photographer and master printer, with work held in major museum collections including the Art Institute of Chicago and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Over a decades-long career, he has built a reputation for deeply empathetic, documentary-driven storytelling.

The exhibition reflects Leica's longstanding commitment to photography as both an art form and a cultural record. Through its global network of galleries, Leica continues to support artists whose work engages with social, historical, and human themes.

An artist talk and book signing with Sal Lopes will take place on Saturday, June 27, from 12 to 2 PM, offering visitors the opportunity to hear directly from the artist about the making of this work and its lasting impact.

Exhibition Details

Living with AIDS by Sal Lopes

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 4, 2026, 6 to 8 PM

Exhibition Dates: June 4 to August 9, 2026

Location: Leica Gallery Boston

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA