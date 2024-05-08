ANDREOZZI + FOOTE CLIENT COMES FORWARD TO SEEK JUSTICE AGAINST RAMON GARCIA

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote is deeply troubled by revelations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Ramon Garcia against patients at Carbon Health Urgent Care in Jenkintown and possibly other locations. Our client, Jane Doe, bravely stepped forward to share her story, shedding light on the egregious actions of Garcia, who allegedly used his position to commit acts of abuse under the guise of medical care.

Ramon Garcia, 33, a medical assistant at Carbon Health urgent care in Montgomery County, PA, is alleged to have misled and perpetrated sexual misconduct upon approximately a dozen area women. He is facing counts of aggravated indecent assault, multiple counts of indecent assault, invasion of privacy, impersonating a nurse, harassment, and other offenses.

The safety and well-being of patients should always be paramount, and any violation of trust by a healthcare professional is unacceptable. We commend our client for her courage in coming forward and urge other victims to speak out against any instances of abuse they may have experienced.

As a leading law firm representing victims of sexual abuse in civil cases, we are dedicated to seeking justice and accountability for those who have been harmed. We encourage victims to reach out to law enforcement to report any incidents of abuse, and we offer our compassion and support to those who may be considering legal action. Both victims and witnesses are encouraged to come forward.

For more information or to speak with one of our attorneys, please contact Ben Andreozzi at [email protected] or 717-525-9124.

