Plaintiff Files Lawsuit Against Pain Relief Chiropractic, P.C. and Stina's Herbcraft and Massage Therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreozzi + Foote, representing Plaintiff J.C., has filed a lawsuit against Pain Relief Chiropractic, P.C. and Stina's Herbcraft and Massage Therapy. The lawsuit alleges negligence, gross negligence, carelessness, and recklessness on the part of the defendants, resulting in severe physical and emotional harm to the plaintiff.

The complaint, filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, details a disturbing series of events beginning with J.C.'s appointment at Pain Relief Chiropractic, P.C. on May 2, 2022. During the appointment, J.C. was allegedly drugged and subjected to abuse by Matthew Perrotta, a massage therapist whose license had been suspended for over a year.

Perrotta, employed by Pain Relief Chiropractic, P.C., is accused of using his position to gain access to J.C. and administer a hallucinogenic drug without her consent. J.C. reportedly woke to find Perrotta engaging in inappropriate behavior, leading to her subsequent reporting of the assault to the Lower Allen Police Department.

Veronica Hubbard, Esq., attorney at Andreozzi + Foote, says, "This case underscores the critical importance of accountability within the healthcare industry. Patients trust healthcare providers to prioritize their well-being; the consequences can be devastating when that trust is violated. Our firm is committed to seeking justice for J.C. and holding those accountable for their actions."

Further investigation revealed a history of misconduct by Perrotta, including multiple violations of professional conduct and substance abuse. Despite these red flags, the defendants allegedly failed to take appropriate action to protect patients like J.C., resulting in further harm.

The lawsuit seeks damages for negligence, gross negligence, and violation of Pennsylvania's Massage Therapy Law, among other claims. Plaintiff J.C. is represented by Nathaniel L. Foote, Esq., and Veronica Hubbard, Esq., of Andreozzi + Foote.

