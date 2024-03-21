ANDREOZZI + FOOTE FILES CIVIL SUIT AGAINST THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA ALLEGING CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE

PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Andreozzi + Foote, a nationally recognized leader in civil litigation known for successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse, announced the filing of a civil lawsuit on behalf of V.B., a resident of Philadelphia County, against The School District of Philadelphia alleging childhood sexual abuse by an employee. The complaint was filed on March 18, 2024, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The lawsuit alleges that the abuse occurred between September and December of 2018 when V.B. was approximately fifteen years old and attending George Washington High School (GWHS). The offender, identified as an employee, volunteer, and agent of the School District, allegedly abused V.B. both on and off-campus, involving touching, kissing, and sexual assault.

Despite reports of the offender's inappropriate behavior towards minor female students, including V.B., the lawsuit claims that the School District failed to take meaningful action to protect V.B. from further abuse. The complaint asserts that the School District was aware of the offender's behavior but dismissed any reported actions, leaving V.B. vulnerable to continued harm.

"As legal representatives for V.B., our foremost priority is to ensure that justice is served and accountability is held for the egregious harm inflicted upon our client. No child should endure the pain of sexual abuse, especially within the supposed safety of our educational institutions." Renee E. Franchi, Esq. of Andreozzi + Foote

The lawsuit accuses the School District of violating Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, negligence in hiring, retention, and supervision of employees, agents, and contractors, as well as negligence, gross negligence, and recklessness. Any impacted victims and witnesses are encouraged to reach out to law enforcement and/or Andreozzi + Foote.

