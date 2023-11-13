Andreozzi + Foote files lawsuit against St. Paul Lutheran Church and School for sexual assault of a minor student

Andreozzi + Foote

13 Nov, 2023, 17:44 ET

St. Paul fails to protect students

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2023, Andreozzi + Foote filed a lawsuit against the St. Paul Lutheran Church and School (St. Paul) in Batavia, New York on behalf of a minor victim of sexual abuse.  The lawsuit alleges that St. Paul violated Title IX of the Education Act and failed in their duty to protect students from a known predator.

The lawsuit names James R. Clark, a former teacher and principal of St. Paul, as having committed multiple acts of sexual assault upon a minor student over two years.  The suit alleges that the minor victim was sexually assaulted 2-3 times a week. 

The lawsuit alleges that before the abuse of this victim, the administration was on notice that Clark had previously engaged in inappropriate conduct with other students and failed in their duty to take meaningful action to ensure the safety of all students.

"When institutions fail to protect children from sexual abuse, they must be held accountable.  We are hopeful that this lawsuit will allow our client to obtain some form of justice." Stated Nate Foote, Attorney.

The lawsuit brings several claims under Title IX: negligence, gross negligence, gross negligence, and reckless hiring/retention/supervision of employees, agents, and contractors, negligence, Grossly Negligent, and Reckless Hiring/Retention/Supervision of Employees, Agents, and Contractors, Negligence Gross Negligence, and Recklessness.

Andreozzi + Foote is a leading law firm representing victims of sexual abuse against powerful organizations.  If you or a loved one is seeking legal counsel about a sexual abuse, contact us for a free consultation at (877) 214-3238 or visit victimscivilattorneys.com.

