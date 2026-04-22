Andrew Drayer Joins Patriot Growth Insurance Services as Regional President, Northeast Region

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, is pleased to announce that Andrew Drayer has joined the company as Regional President, Northeast.

Drayer brings extensive leadership experience across commercial insurance, operations, strategy, and integration. In this role, he will lead Patriot's continued growth in the Northeast, with a focus on strengthening regional collaboration, supporting agency partners, and advancing operational excellence across the business. He succeeds Bill Donato, who previously held this role and now serves as President of Retail Insurance.

Drayer most recently served in a senior executive role at HUB International New England, where he led business and financial operations, including claims, compliance, legal, data analytics, facilities, and M&A integration. He also played a key role in shaping commercial lines strategy and shared services. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at MAPFRE Insurance and at one of Massachusetts' largest bank-owned insurance agencies, where he helped drive growth through acquisitions and strategic expansion.

"Throughout my career, I have focused on building strong teams, bringing people together, and helping organizations grow in ways that support both clients and colleagues," said Drayer. "Patriot has built something unique by combining trusted local relationships with the scale, resources, and expertise to continue growing. I am excited to strengthen our presence across the Northeast and support the agencies and leaders helping shape what comes next."

"Andrew brings the experience, judgment, and regional market knowledge to help us continue building in the Northeast," Donato said. "He understands how to lead through growth, support agency partners, and bring teams together in ways that drive strong performance."

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk-management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states. The firm is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access to support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services