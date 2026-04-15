Patriot Growth Insurance Services Names Jason Holmes Transportation Practice Leader

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the fastest-growing national insurance brokerage and services firms, has named Jason Holmes as Transportation Practice Leader.

Holmes has nearly two decades of experience in commercial insurance, including the past eight years with CoreMark Insurance, a Patriot partner agency. He has deep expertise in trucking and transportation, with a focus on long-term client relationships and strong carrier partnerships.

In this role, Holmes will lead the growth of Patriot's transportation practice, working closely with other transportation experts to expand capabilities and resources and deliver solutions that reflect the realities of today's transportation risk environment.

"Transportation is a complex and evolving space, and our role is to help clients navigate those risks with clarity and confidence," said Holmes. "I am excited to partner with our agencies, build on the momentum already in place, and continue delivering meaningful results to our clients."

"Jason understands this space and the day-to-day challenges our clients are facing," said John Galaviz, Chief Executive Officer at Patriot. "He brings the right combination of experience, innovative solutions, and practical insight to help us continue building a strong, specialized transportation practice at Patriot."

About Patriot

Patriot Growth Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage delivering comprehensive insurance and risk management solutions to businesses and individuals across the United States. With expertise spanning Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, and Personal Insurance, Patriot brings together deep industry knowledge, specialized capabilities, and strong carrier relationships to help clients navigate risk and achieve better outcomes.

Founded in 2019, Patriot has grown to more than 2,200 employees across 100 locations in 29 states, is ranked the 25th-largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance, and has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Patriot's platform is designed to deliver scalable resources, technical expertise, and market access that support clients in an increasingly complex risk environment.

Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com or contact Tammy Cameron at [email protected]

Media Contact:

Tammy Cameron

[email protected]

SOURCE Patriot Growth Insurance Services