Andrew Kireta Jr. Begins Term as ASTM International Board Chair

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew G. Kireta Jr., vice president of market development at the Copper Development Association Inc., in McLean, Virginia, (USA), has started his term as the 2020 chair of the ASTM International board of directors.

ASTM International's board is made of 25 leaders from a variety of companies, associations, universities, government bodies, and other organizations around the world.

"ASTM International continues to lead the way in areas ranging from driving innovation to fostering diversity and inclusion, to developing cutting-edge products and services," says Kireta. "I look forward to working with a dynamic staff, membership, partners, and other stakeholders as we continue to meet the mission of one of the world's leading standards developers." Hear more from him in this video and this Standardization News magazine article.

Kireta has been with the Copper Development Association since 1992, having previously served as Midwest regional manager, and vice president for building construction.

An ASTM International member since 1998, Kireta works primarily on the copper and copper alloys committee (B05) and its subcommittees. He is also active on the pesticides, antimicrobials, and alternative control agents committee (E35), additive manufacturing technologies committee (F42), and the environmental assessment, risk management, and corrective action committee (E50).

Kireta served as a board vice-chair from 2018-2020. In addition, he served as chair of the finance and audit committee. Kireta holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University.

Also this month, Cesear Constantino, director of business development for Separation Technologies, LLC, a Titan America business, has started his term as board vice-chair. Constantino previously served on the ASTM International board of directors from 2016-2018.

