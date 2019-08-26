Andrew Teegarden joins Lockton to enhance client results and drive growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Teegarden as Senior Vice President, Client Executive. In this role, he will work with Neil Metzheiser, Executive Vice President, and Lockton's service teams to further enhance Lockton's industry-leading service capabilities.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Andrew is joining Lockton," said Metzheiser. "His client partnership approach allows him to clearly understand our clients' businesses and effectively tailor meaningful risk management solutions and strategies on their behalf. Andrew will thrive in our client focused model."

Teegarden has more than 16 years of brokerage and risk management advisory experience. He joins Lockton from Aon where he served as a senior vice president, responsible for risk management clients in multiple industries. He previously led their southeastern U.S. Financial Services Group specialty team. Prior to Aon, he spent three years as a directors and officers liability underwriter at AIG.

"Lockton's reputation for excellent client service, industry growth and entrepreneurial culture has always been attractive to me," said Teegarden. "Joining Neil and his team allows me to build on Lockton's already impressive standing in the marketplace with the backing of an independent, family-owned company that is focused on client results."

Teegarden has a degree in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia and an MBA in Risk Management and Insurance from Georgia State University. He is actively involved in local and international philanthropic endeavors including Port Au Prince Haiti Outreach and the Pace Academy Alumni Association.

Teegarden is based out of Lockton's Atlanta office which is located at 3280 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 250 and can be reached by calling 404-460-0718.

SOURCE Lockton

