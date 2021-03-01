Andrew von Eschenbach, M.D. Joins Target RWE as Senior Advisor

As Senior Advisor, Dr. von Eschenbach will help guide and support Target RWE's continued growth and expansion. Tweet this

Dr. von Eschenbach will work alongside Dr. Franz Humer, former CEO and Chairman of Roche Holding Ltd. and a Senior Advisor to Target RWE, to help the Company build strategic relationships and continue developing its innovative RWE platform, in addition to guiding the Company on emerging market developments.

Dr. von Eschenbach commented, "This is an exciting time to join Target RWE as the Company gains significant momentum in the complex and rapidly growing real-world evidence space. High-quality, longitudinal, real-world data and evidence have never been more promising than right now. Target's innovative health evidence platform, developed by some of the sharpest minds in the business, is well positioned to lead the healthcare industry in purpose-built real-world data solutions. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Neal, Franz Humer, and the rest of the team to help realize Target's full potential in their contributions to advance healthcare."

About Andrew von Eschenbach

Dr. von Eschenbach serves on the Board of Directors of the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration. He is currently President of Samaritan Health Initiatives, a private consulting firm that focuses on improving the ecosystem for the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative 21st century solutions to eliminate disease and restore health, and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas UT MD Anderson Cancer Center. In addition, Dr. von Eschenbach is a Senior Fellow and Board member of various research institutions, pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. From 2006 to 2009, Dr. von Eschenbach served as Commissioner of the U.S. Drug and Food Administration, after being appointed Acting Commissioner in 2005. Prior to that, he served as Director of the National Cancer Institute from 2002 to 2006, after spending 26 years at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, including as Director, Genitourinary Cancer Center.

Dr. von Eschenbach received a B.S. in biology from St. Joseph's University and a MD from Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Target RWE

Target RWE is a leading health evidence solutions company generating innovative real-world evidence (RWE) for healthcare partners. Specifically designed to address the complexities of healthcare quality initiatives and drug development, Target RWE's regulatory-grade data sets, analyses, and real-world evidence are used to improve health outcomes, inform patient health guidelines, and improve overall quality of care.

The company works with a large network of participating sites (academic and community) across the United States, Europe, and other non-U.S. locations to aggregate real-world data (RWD) from multiple data sources, including registries, electronic medical records, patient outcomes measures, biospecimen analyses, and claims databases. Target RWE's novel NoviSci analytics platform enables the analysis and visualization of health data using state-of-the-science epidemiological methods and sound scientific principles, providing a unique and highly adaptive environment to accelerate insights and reproducible research artifacts.

