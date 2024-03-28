Andrews McMeel Publishing Releasing Six Dolly Parton Calendars for 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing is set to release Dolly Parton Calendars in six different formats for the 2025 calendar year.

"We are thrilled to share Dolly Parton positivity throughout 2025 with these calendars," said Executive Editor/Calendar Licensing Marti Petty. "With the variety of formats offered, fans have the opportunity to enjoy a daily dose of Dolly sunshine every day of the year."

The formats and distinctive features of each include:

Dolly Parton 2025 Wall Calendar: A Collection of Iconic Album Covers: A year's worth of Dolly Parton's iconic album and single covers over the course of her musical career. The full-color images and QR codes that link to her music make the calendar a wonderful addition to any room or office.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9011-7; Price: $15.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

Dolly Parton 2025 Mini Wall Calendar: Beautiful black and white photos of Dolly Parton taken throughout her musical career paired with her song lyrics will keep fans inspired and entertained. The calendar includes grid space for notes, appointments, and reminders, and is the perfect size for any small space.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9009-4; Price: $10.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

Dolly Parton 2025 Monthly Pocket Planner: Perfect for nine-to-fivers, this stylish and petite functional planner is ideal for fans on the go. With Dolly-themed artwork on each page, planning grids for notes, appointments, and reminders, the calendar also features a perforated notes section for to-dos, reminders, and lists, making it a valuable companion.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9010-0; Price: $8.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

Dolly Parton 2025 Weekly Desk Pad Calendar: With decorative artwork adorning each page, this distinctive desk pad that doubles as a mouse pad will ensure users are organized each week, with tasks in clear view, to-dos checked off, deadlines met, and progress toward goals outlined. Perfect for at home or office use, it provides ample space for recording tasks, appointments, reminders, notes, and a month-at-a-glance on each tear-off weekly page.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9007-0: Price: $14.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

Dolly Parton: A Year in Songs Deluxe Organizer 2025 Hardcover Monthly/Weekly Planner Calendar: Style and practicality abound in this fashionable and functional calendar. In an ultra-feminine design complete with iridescent foil accents on the cover, this spiralbound calendar features reinforced monthly tabs, two pockets for storage, pages for notes, and timeless quotes from Dolly Parton songs.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9012-4; Price: $14.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

Dollyisms 2025 Softcover Monthly/Weekly Planner Calendar: This one-of-a-kind retro spiral-bound planner has plenty of space to jot down appointments, meetings, and activities, and features twelve unique Dollyisms guaranteed to inspire, motivate, and bring fun into your year.

ISBN: 978-1-5248-9013-1; Price: $17.99; Publication Date: 8/27/24

The collaboration was facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency IMG.

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing