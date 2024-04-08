Award-Winning Podcast Duo Announces New Book, 'A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop' Andrews McMeel Publishing to Release September 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for spine-tingling tales, chilling pit stops, and frozen delights as Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz, the dynamic duo behind the award-winning podcast And That's Why We Drink, embark on another hair-raising journey in their upcoming book, A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop. From unsolved mysteries to spectral encounters, this gripping sequel to their New York Times bestselling debut A Haunted Road Atlas: Sinister Stops, Dangerous Destinations, and True Crime Tales promises even more thrills, spills, and paranormal chills. Buckle up—it's going to be a wild ride!

A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop Coming in September 2024

A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop will explore all the places Christine and Em didn't get to include in the first book, focusing on 30 new cities they've fallen in love with on their travels … and the scariest places that left them shaking in their boots.

"We've never been particularly good at stopping a project when we know there's more we can do," Schulz said. "Our last book was just not enough for us, and we are so excited to bring even more sinister stories your way! We advise that you pair this book with a box of wine, a hearty milkshake, and maybe a protection spell in case things go awry."

Christine and Em's And That's Why We Drink is an award-winning comedy podcast, where the paranormal and true crime meet. Launched in February 2017, each new episode is a deep dive into whatever paranormal and true crime stories the hosts are obsessing over that week. The podcast has over 200 million lifetime downloads and is consistently ranked at the top of the comedy podcast charts. The podcast is the winner of the 2019, 2021 and 2022 People's Voice "Webby" award for Best Comedy Podcast, the 2022 and 2023 People's Choice Podcast Award in the Comedy Category, the 2023 winner in the Best True Crime Podcast for the People's Choice Awards, the 2023 Signal Awards Gold winner in Best Commute Podcast and True Crime Categories, the 2023 W3 Awards Gold winner in the General Series Crime and Mystery Category and the Silver winner in the Best Co-Hosts Category, as well as the 2023 Davey Awards Silver winner in the Podcast Features Best Co-Hosts category and the Podcast Series Crime and Mystery Category. Em and Christine have been touring the show since 2018 -- with their latest live tour, "On the Rocks," selling out across North America. They will debut an all-new tour "Pour Decisions" in the fall of 2024.

Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz are represented by Sabrina Taitz of WME for literary interests. For information regarding Em and Christine, please contact Maggie Houlehan at MRH Entertainment, Inc.

Andrews McMeel Publishing

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

A Haunted Road Atlas: Next Stop by Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz

Andrews McMeel Publishing | ISBN: 9781-5248-8625-7

Price: $24.99 ($32.99 CAN) | Paperback, jacketed | 7.1 x 9 | 304 pages

On Sale: September 24, 2024

Available wherever books are sold

1130 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64106 | (816) 581-7623

SOURCE Andrews McMeel Publishing