Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Adds BeLynn Hollers as Public Relations Manager

Ms. Hollers brings reporter background and passion for storytelling to role

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing, a full-service marketing and public relations agency, has hired former Dallas Morning News journalist BeLynn Hollers as a Public Relations Manager, expanding the company's public relations and marketing capabilities.

BeLynn Hollers

Ms. Hollers joins Androvett after two years at The Dallas Morning News, where she worked as a news fellow covering religion and politics, as well as an editorial fellow for the newspaper's Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial board. Her professional experience also includes work as a legal researcher for a Washington, D.C. think tank and as a legal intern for a nonprofit organization that provides legal services for immigrants living in the United States.

"I am happy to welcome BeLynn to Androvett," said Mike Androvett, founder and president of Androvett Legal Media & Marketing. "She brings with her the valuable perspective of a journalist that we know will be an asset to both our company and clients."

Raised in North Texas, Ms. Hollers has a bachelor's degree in politics from the University of Dallas.

"BeLynn is a tremendous addition to our public relations team," said Mark Annick, Androvett senior vice president of news and public relations. "Her media experience, writing background, and her local and national connections will allow her to immediately hit the ground running for our clients."

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 28th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

