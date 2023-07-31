Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Adds BeLynn Hollers as Public Relations Manager

News provided by

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

31 Jul, 2023, 14:55 ET

Ms. Hollers brings reporter background and passion for storytelling to role

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing, a full-service marketing and public relations agency, has hired former Dallas Morning News journalist BeLynn Hollers as a Public Relations Manager, expanding the company's public relations and marketing capabilities.

Continue Reading
BeLynn Hollers
BeLynn Hollers

Ms. Hollers joins Androvett after two years at The Dallas Morning News, where she worked as a news fellow covering religion and politics, as well as an editorial fellow for the newspaper's Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial board. Her professional experience also includes work as a legal researcher for a Washington, D.C. think tank and as a legal intern for a nonprofit organization that provides legal services for immigrants living in the United States.

"I am happy to welcome BeLynn to Androvett," said Mike Androvett, founder and president of Androvett Legal Media & Marketing. "She brings with her the valuable perspective of a journalist that we know will be an asset to both our company and clients."

Raised in North Texas, Ms. Hollers has a bachelor's degree in politics from the University of Dallas.

"BeLynn is a tremendous addition to our public relations team," said Mark Annick, Androvett senior vice president of news and public relations. "Her media experience, writing background, and her local and national connections will allow her to immediately hit the ground running for our clients."

Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 28th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.  

Media Contact:
April Arias
800-559-4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.