Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Honored by Texas Legal Community for 11th Straight Year

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking 11 consecutive years, Androvett Legal Media & Marketing has again earned "Best PR/Legal Marketing Firm" honors in Texas in a vote by readers of Texas Lawyer magazine. In the recently published "Best of 2023" awards issue, the firm earned the top spot for the Dallas, Houston, and Austin legal markets.

"We never take this kind of recognition for granted and I think our longevity illustrates our commitment to innovation, adaptability and stability," said firm founder Mike Androvett. "This team has consistently met a standard of professional distinction and fostered our longstanding reputation for effective and strategic counsel for business, health care, governmental and law firm clients."

Inducted into the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2016, Androvett is one of the few full-service agencies in the United States offering focused PR, marketing, and digital expertise to lawyers and law firms, as well as professional service firms and others in the business community and public sector.

"In today's competitive environment, law firms expect sophisticated Marketing and PR strategies to strengthen their brand and showcase attorney expertise," says Scott Parks, the firm's chief operating officer. "We are proud of the endorsement this honor represents and appreciate the countless firms and attorneys that have turned to us over the years."

Now in its 28th year, Androvett has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio and serves clients throughout the United States. For more information about Androvett Legal Media & Marketing and a complete listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

