Andy Ward Takes on New Role as Originating Manager at Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Ward Brings 25 Years of Mortgage Expertise to Cottleville, Missouri Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services through its exclusive partnership with Coldwell Banker, today announced that Andy Ward has joined the company as an Originating Manager in Cottleville, Missouri.

With 25 years of experience in the mortgage business, Ward brings deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of success. Most recently, he served as a branch manager for seven years at his previous company but made the strategic decision to join Guaranteed Rate Affinity (GRA) to align with the company's innovative technology and rapid growth, as he strives to provide superior client service throughout the loan process.

"GRA's cutting-edge tech stack, powered by proprietary AI, and access to over 2,000 mortgage programs provide an unmatched platform for success," said Ward. "With competitive rates and a strong foundation, I'm thrilled to step into my new role as Originating Manager. I look forward to continuing to guide clients through the home-buying journey, supporting referral partners in growing their businesses, and contributing to the expansion of the GRA brand and my team in 2025."

Ward's move comes as Guaranteed Rate Affinity continues its upward trajectory. Ranked #13 on the 2024 Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Lenders List, GRA has solidified its position as a market leader by blending exceptional service with cutting-edge technology.

"Andy is a great addition to our region, and we are thrilled to welcome him on board," said Jon Stacy, Regional President. "His experience and love for this industry is clear in his attitude and the way he conducts business. We can't wait to see how he's going to help us grow this market."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, assuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. Guaranteed Rate Affinity also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by putting the customer first, providing the customer the ease and security of digital mortgages, and offering low rates with loans personalized to each customer's needs. Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Affinity