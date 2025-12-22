Matthew Hibler Achieves President's Club Status at Guaranteed Rate Affinity Just Months After Joining

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Matthew Hibler, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending, has achieved President's Club status. Reserved for producers who surpass $20M or 80 units in loan volume, Hibler hit the President's Club milestone less than five months after joining the company in August.

Hibler brings more than two decades of mortgage industry experience to Guaranteed Rate Affinity. Before joining the company, he served as co-founder and managing director of Artisan Home Loans for five years and previously spent 12 years as a branch manager at Cherry Creek Mortgage. Since arriving at Guaranteed Rate Affinity, Hibler credits his rapid success in part to the company's extensive portfolio of non-QM lending solutions, which provide alternative qualification paths for borrowers with unique financial profiles, such as self-employed buyers.

"These products have been a game-changer for my clients and partners, allowing us to close purchase transactions for families who may not have been able to buy a home otherwise," Hibler said. "Bringing my experience together with Guaranteed Rate Affinity's industry-leading technology creates a powerful formula for success. I am thrilled to be part of the President's Club and excited to continue building my business and helping even more families achieve homeownership in the Denver market."

Hibler also emphasized the role of his Denver-based real estate partners in reaching the milestone, noting their collaboration and shared commitment to serving buyers across a wide range of financial situations.

"I'm not surprised that Matthew has already achieved President's Club, his reputation truly speaks for itself," said Scott Throneberry, EVP of National Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "His experience and strong relationships, combined with our unique product offerings, position him to continue growing his business and helping even more homebuyers throughout the Colorado market."

"Matthew has long been recognized as one of the industry's best of the best. He is a deeply trusted housing advocate, widely respected by both his partners and the community," said Dave Dickey, President and Chief Production Officer at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "It is truly a pleasure to work alongside him and his team."

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Availability of reverse mortgage products varies by state and may not be offered in all areas. Contact a Guaranteed Rate Affinity loan officer for details on current state availability.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

