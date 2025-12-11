Guaranteed Rate Affinity Promotes Lacey Sullivan to Regional Manager for Northern California

Experienced mortgage leader to oversee regional growth, recruiting and strategic partnerships in key West Coast market

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the promotion of Lacey Sullivan to Regional Manager for Northern California. In this role, Sullivan will oversee the region's leadership team, guide growth initiatives, support recruiting and development efforts, and lead engagement with Coldwell Banker.

Sullivan, a mortgage industry professional since 2003, joined Guaranteed Rate Affinity in 2018 and has consistently delivered strong results throughout her tenure. She has been recognized as a President's Club Vice President and has excelled in her role as an Area Sales Manager, where she built high-performing teams, mentored rising talent and drove significant production growth across her markets.

"Stepping into the Regional Manager role with Guaranteed Rate Affinity is an exciting opportunity," said Sullivan. "I'm looking forward to supporting our teams, strengthening our partnerships and helping more buyers and agents navigate the home financing process with confidence."

In her new position, Sullivan will be responsible for shaping regional strategy, deepening relationships with Coldwell Banker and other key partners, and ensuring loan officers and support teams have the tools, training and guidance they need to deliver a solid experience for homebuyers and agents across Northern California.

"Lacey is a strong leader who gets results and invests in her team," said Jim Anderson, Regional President at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. "She has earned the respect of her team, her peers and our partners through consistent performance and a steady, practical approach to solving problems. I'm confident she will continue to move the Northern California region forward."

Sullivan will work closely with leaders across the organization to align the Northern California region's priorities with Guaranteed Rate Affinity's broader business goals, with a focus on growing market share, supporting loan officers and maintaining a dependable level of service.

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services (NYSE: HOUS), which owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere's real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to Anywhere brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Guaranteed Rate owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and Anywhere owns 49.9%. Visit grarate.com for more information.

