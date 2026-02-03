ANELLO Photonics and Delta Black Aerospace Announce Partnership to Deliver Assured Navigation for Uncrewed Aircraft in GPS-Denied Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced a collaboration with Delta Black Aerospace, a manufacturer of mission-focused uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), to integrate high-performance inertial navigation technology into operational UAS platforms intended for GPS-denied and contested environments.

Delta Black Aerospace

The collaboration centers on the integration and evaluation of ANELLO's optical inertial navigation systems, based on its silicon photonic optical gyroscope (SiPhOG) technology, with Delta Black Aerospace's uncrewed aircraft platforms. The effort is aimed at delivering assured position, navigation, and timing (PNT) performance in environments where GPS is degraded, denied, or unavailable due to electronic attack, terrain occlusion, or mission-specific operational constraints.

Uncrewed aircraft operating in contested environments face increasing risk from GPS jamming and spoofing, driving demand for for more accurate and reliable navigation solutions. Using its silicon photonic optical gyroscope technology, ANELLO provides low-drift inertial navigation in a compact, solid-state form factor designed for SWaP-C-constrained uncrewed and autonomous platforms.

"For uncrewed systems, assured navigation without reliance on GPS is no longer optional," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, co-founder and CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "This collaboration with Delta Black Aerospace focuses on integrating ANELLO's photonics-based inertial navigation at the platform level to support sustained autonomous operation in contested and denied environments."

Delta Black Aerospace designs UAS platforms for demanding operational missions, including long-endurance and long-range flight profiles. Through this collaboration, Delta Black and ANELLO will work together to optimize solutions on their platforms with the goal to improve navigation accuracy, autonomy, and mission continuity during extended operations without GPS, supporting mission sets such as ISR, contested logistics, and autonomous operations in GPS-denied airspace.

"Navigation resilience directly impacts mission effectiveness for uncrewed aircraft," said Chrissy Edwards, CIO of Delta Black Aerospace. "Integrating ANELLO's high-performance inertial navigation enables our platforms to maintain accurate state estimation and autonomous operation, even when GPS is unavailable or compromised," said Jeff Lydecker, CTO of Delta Black Aerospace.

The collaboration between ANELLO and Delta Black Aerospace is aligned with Department of War priorities for assured PNT and resilient autonomy in contested environments, enabling future concepts for distributed, multi-domain uncrewed operations.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 40 issued patents, over 44 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SiPhOGTM are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/.

About Delta Black Aerospace

Delta Black Aerospace designs and manufactures uncrewed aircraft systems optimized for demanding operational environments. The company focuses on delivering innovative, mission-ready UAS platforms for defense and government customers requiring resilient performance under contested conditions. Learn more at https://www.deltablack.aero/.

