ANELLO Photonics Awarded $20M in Department of War APFIT Funding to Accelerate GPS-Denied Navigation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced it has been selected by the Department of War (DoW) for a $20 million award under the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program. The award will fast-track the procurement, production, and scaling of ANELLO's GPS-denied navigation technology.

The APFIT program, established in FY2022 by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research & Engineering (OUSW(R&E)), is designed to transition mature, mission-ready technologies into production and fielding at scale. ANELLO's selection underscores the growing operational need for navigation solutions that can operate reliably in GPS contested and/or degraded environments. ANELLO's FY 2026 APFIT selection builds on a strong track record of defense wins, including U.S. Navy Phase I and U.S. Army Phase II SBIR awards as well as other design wins validating its GPS-denied navigation technology across contested and mission-critical environments.

"This award marks an important step in bringing GPS-independent navigation to the forefront of operational autonomy," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "With the support of our Navy and Marine Corps partners, we're accelerating the deployment of mission-ready technologies that redefine performance in GPS-denied environments."

ANELLO Photonics is a recognized leader in photonic inertial navigation, enabling precise PNT in GPS-denied and degraded environments. The APFIT award accelerates the transition of ANELLO's validated and mission-ready solutions into operational use at scale.

Additional details on the FY 2026 APFIT awards are available here

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 40 issued patents, over 44 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/

