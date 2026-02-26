ANELLO Photonics and Mythos AI Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Resilient Navigation for Maritime Autonomy

Collaboration focused on enabling plug-and-play, GPS-denied navigation capabilities for next-generation maritime platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mythos AI to accelerate the deployment of resilient, plug-and-play navigation solutions for the maritime sector. The collaboration brings together ANELLO's advanced inertial sensing technology and Mythos AI's intelligent autonomy software to address the growing need for resilient navigation in GPS-challenged environments.

As maritime operations become more autonomous and interconnected, navigation continuity is now a strategic priority. GNSS disruptions - whether accidental or intentional - pose escalating risks across commercial and defense applications. The collaboration between ANELLO Photonics and Mythos AI delivers a robust, plug-and-play solution that maintains performance when satellite signals are degraded or unavailable. This collaboration is built around a bold vision: redefining resilient navigation for the autonomous maritime era. Together, ANELLO and Mythos AI are delivering a fully integrated, plug-and-play solution designed to drop seamlessly into both next-generation and legacy maritime platforms.

At the core of this partnership is a multi-mission open systems architecture enabling scalable deployment across defense, commercial, and hybrid maritime operations. By combining ANELLO's SiPhOG™-based inertial navigation with advanced sensor fusion and AI-driven collaborative autonomy, the companies are establishing a new benchmark for GPS-independent performance, without increasing integration complexity.

Central to this approach is the ANELLO Maritime INS, purpose-built for seamless integration into modern autonomy architectures. Supporting widespread maritime standards, its true plug-and-play design ensures rapid compatibility across diverse vessel classes and mission systems, reducing engineering burden and accelerating time to deployment.

The result is a decisive leap toward mission-ready resilience, empowering manufacturers and operators to simplify integration, lower development burden, and confidently future-proof their platforms for an era of contested and unreliable GNSS.

"Maritime autonomy depends on trusted navigation," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, co-founder and CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "As GNSS vulnerabilities become more visible globally, operators are seeking complete solutions that ensure mission continuity. By collaborating with Mythos AI, we are aligning ANELLO's SiPhOG-based inertial technology with Mythos AI's intelligent autonomy to provide a plug-and-play solution for resilient, GPS-independent maritime operations."

"True autonomy requires more than just sensors - it requires intelligent integration," said Geoff Douglass, CEO of Mythos AI. "Working with ANELLO allows us to combine advanced inertial performance with AI-driven decision-making in a way that is practical and scalable for the maritime industry. Together, we are helping platform developers accelerate deployment while strengthening operational resilience."

Strategic Focus on Maritime Autonomy and USVs

The initiative is particularly relevant to the rapidly evolving unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market. As USVs take on expanded roles in offshore energy, maritime security, hydrography, environmental monitoring, and defense missions, complete end-to-end dependable navigation is essential to safe and effective operations.

A resilient, GPS-independent navigation capability enables:

Greater operational assurance in GPS-denied or contested maritime environments

Enhanced autonomy and mission continuity during signal disruptions

Reduced integration complexity for OEMs and system integrators

Scalability across a broad range of vessel sizes and mission profiles

By offering a plug-and-play approach, ANELLO and Mythos AI seek to lower barriers to adoption and accelerate the commercialization and fielding of autonomous maritime systems.

Enabling Long-Term Maritime Resilience

Beyond USVs, this partnership reflects a broader shift toward multi-layered navigation architectures that eliminate dependence on any single signal source. As fleets modernize, integrated inertial and AI-driven navigation is becoming foundational to resilient system design.

ANELLO and Mythos AI will collaborate with OEMs, integrators, and end users to align the solution with evolving operational and regulatory demands.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 45 issued patents, over 38 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/.

About Mythos AI

Mythos AI develops advanced autonomy and AI-driven navigation software for maritime and autonomous systems. Its solutions integrate sensor fusion, machine intelligence, and real-time decision-making to enable reliable operation in complex and dynamic environments.

