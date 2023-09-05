ANELLO Photonics Announces Availability of the ANELLO IMU+ with Optical Gyroscope Technology for Autonomous Construction, Robotics, Mining, Trucking and Defense Applications

05 Sep, 2023, 08:04 ET
The ANELLO IMU+ provides a small, robust and highly accurate solution for customers looking for accuracy in harsh and challenging GNSS-denied or GNSS-compromised environments.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, today announced the availability of the ANELLO IMU+ for robust and reliable autonomous Navigation and Positioning in GNSS-denied or GNSS-compromised environments.
Powered by ANELLO's unique and proven optical gyroscope technology, the ANELLO IMU+ delivers high precision and reliability in demanding conditions including shock, vibration, electromagnetic interference and temperature. The ANELLO IMU+ is intended for autonomous applications in the Construction, Robotics, Mining, Trucking and Defense space. Unlike other solutions in the market, the ANELLO IMU+ delivers superior long-term dead reckoning in high-temperature and high-vibration environments.
"The ANELLO IMU+ is built upon our optical gyro technology and is our response to the market's need for a small, highly-accurate, robust and reliable intertial measurement unit for various high-precision autonomous applications in environments without GNSS which are a challenge for Industrial and Defense applications alike," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics."The ANELLO IMU+ has been developed based on input from our customers across different industries and aims to enable multiple demanding autonomous applications."
The ANELLO IMU+ system was designed with robustness, reliability and ease-of-use in mind. The ever-increasing need for seamless navigation and positioning of autonomous systems in challenging GNSS-denied or GNSS-compromised environments enables ANELLO and its innovative optical gyro technology to support challenging customer applications and diverse use cases. The unique ANELLO IMU+ system comes equipped with the following standard features:
- Unaided heading drift of < 0.5°/hr
- Small form factor: <10in3 (75 x 75 x 28mm)
- ASIL-D Ready Automotive Qualified CPU and OS
- Dual high-speed CAN FD Interfaces
- Dual RS-232 Interfaces
- IP68 - Waterproof, Resistant to Dust, Salt Spray and Chemicals
ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in field trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Robotics, Trucking, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Defense space.
About ANELLO Photonics
ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans 22 issued patents, over 36 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.
For more information visit www.anellophotonics.com
Anello® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics.
Media Contact:
Gerhard Boiciuc
312-505-5356
[email protected]
SOURCE ANELLO
