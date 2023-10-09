ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, Announces Availability of New Embedded Centimeter-Accurate Localization Services for Its Product Line Built for Autonomous Applications in GNSS-Denied Environments

ANELLO Photonics partners with the GEODNET Foundation for scalable low-cost access to geodetic-grade GNSS correction data to support Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) services on ANELLO's navigation system solutions.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, is pleased to announce new real-time centimeter-accurate positioning and localization capabilities for its product line of optical-gyroscope based navigation systems. Real-time centimeter accuracy is achieved utilizing Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) correction data from GEODNET, a community-based decentralized network of worldwide over 3,000 GNSS reference stations to date.

Under the partnership agreement, ANELLO Photonics customers will have access to a free trial of RTK services and competitive options for long-term, high-volume correction data requirements. Furthermore, ANELLO Photonics and GEODNET will promote each other's technology to drive awareness and adoption of combined solutions that provide truly world-class position accuracy in challenging operating environments.

By combining the ANELLO Photonics Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) with GEODNET'S global RTK correction network customers now have access to a new global cyber-infrastructure for reliable measurements at a radically reduced cost. The partnership offers customers a unique combination of cutting-edge optical gyroscope technology together with a reliable and global RTK correction network that enables centimeter-accuracy for industries operating in challenging RF and GNSS-denied environments such as city centers, construction sites and orchards. The partnership between ANELLO Photonics and GEODNET will address these challenging applications by leveraging the power of the ANELLO SiPhOG™ technology and its GNSS-denied dead-reckoning algorithms together with GEODNET's distributed global network of RTK stations which offers centimeter-accurate solution initialization. This combined capability provides world-class accuracy while dramatically reducing the total solution cost for the end customer.

"We are excited to partner with and support the mission of the GEODNET Foundation to simplify affordable access to RTK correction data via a community-driven, world-wide network of modernized multi-constellation GNSS stations," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "By combining ANELLO's expertise in optical gyro technology, INS solutions and AI algorithms with GEODNET's fast growing global network of RTK correction data, we will collectively unlock new and exciting possibilities for precise-positioning in challenging environments where GNSS signals are frequently unavailable or unreliable."

The partnership between ANELLO Photonics and the GEODNET Foundation demonstrates ANELLO's commitment to innovation and solution-level offerings in challenging GNSS-denied environments. Through their combined expertise, ANELLO Photonics and the GEODNET Foundation aim to simplify performance intensive applications such as high-definition mapping and aerial or terrestrial autonomous vehicle deployment.

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Robotics, Trucking, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Defense space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans 24 issued patents, over 34 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

About GEODNET Foundation (GeoDAO Pte Ltd)

GEODNET (Global Earth Observation Decentralized Network) is a leading Decentralized Phyiscal Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that consists of over 3000 high-precision multi-band GNSS basestations deployed globally. The network enables AIoT, Geo-Scientific, and MetaVerse applications.

