ANELLO Photonics Joins NVIDIA Inception

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the SiPhOG™, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception , a program designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with technology advancements.

ANELLO is focused on building low-noise and low-drift optical gyroscope smart sensors leveraging ANELLO's patented photonic integrated circuit technology. The result is the ANELLO SiPhOG™ which is the smallest optical gyroscope in the world, that enables reliable and accurate navigation and positioning across many autonomous applications in GPS-denied environments. With the ANELLO SiPhOG integrated into a range of Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and solutions, customers have access to a more stable, accurate and robust sensor for their autonomous applications.

NVIDIA Inception will allow ANELLO Photonics to accelerate solution development and validation while providing opportunities to further the company's visibility and growth. The program will also offer ANELLO Photonics the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations in the autonomy space and beyond.

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in commercial trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and National Security space.

"We are incredibly excited to be part of the NVIDIA Inception program," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "Being part of the Inception program will enable us to not only work more closely with NVIDIA and their vast network of customers and partners but will also allow us to access very powerful tools to further improve our technology and accelerate our product development overall."

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

