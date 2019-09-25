Anexsys Implements Hyland's Document Filters Solution for Enhanced Capture and Search Functionality

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations around the globe, was selected by Anexsys - a Litigation Support firm who as well as hosting Relativity and Relativity One also specializes in solution development and outsourced services for the eDiscovery industry - to further enhance its ability to batch-process, convert and print files as part of its DocumentFolio suite.

Anexsys chose Hyland's Document Filters solution to meet the need for a technology that could accurately render a multitude of file formats into printable PDF formats, while supporting DocumentFolio's other features like Excel print optimization, attachment detection, and custom branding with watermarks, headers and footers.

In addition, Anexsys also wanted to expand its review tool kit (RTK) suite of Relativity apps with enhanced redaction capabilities to support customers' evolving responsibilities under the new GDPR and security regulations. To enable intelligent automatic redaction, Document Filters accurately provides rendered coordinates of the words to be redacted on the page, regardless of the source file format as well as supporting optical character recognition (OCR) for non-searchable documents.

"With our Document Filters technology, Anexsys was able to address batch file conversion and enable redaction with a single software development kit (SDK). With off-the-shelf support for over 550 file formats, Document Filters provided the versatility Anexsys was looking for in order to support their customers' complex file processing needs," said Tim Piazza, manager of strategic alliances at Hyland. "This is a perfect example of what Hyland does best: provide our partners with forward-looking technology that supports them in developing industry-leading solutions."

The Document Filters layout engine provides exact coordinates of text, images and objects, enabling accurate rendering, file conversion and output. Leveraging the SDK's industry-leading file inspection and native OCR capabilities, Anexsys was also able to supply accurate file information to the redaction engine.

"Deploying Document Filters at Anexsys was simple and quick because of the product's flexibility of APIs and ability to run on various platforms. Additionally, because we could use a single SDK to solve multiple needs, our team can simplify licensing and future management requirements for this software," said Stu Craft, head of software development at Anexsys. "Document Filters has allowed us to quickly enhance our existing offerings to improve our clients' experience."

