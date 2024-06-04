Hyland named a Star in Infosource's 2024 Global Capture and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Vendor Matrix Report

Recognition in the highest-ranked category based on expansion of Hyland IDP solutions

CLEVELAND, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, has earned a Star position in Infosource's 2024 Global Capture and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Vendor Matrix Report.

Infosource evaluated IDP providers based on strategy, capabilities and execution. Citing Hyland's track record of capture and IDP capabilities, Infosource credited the company's recently expanded portfolio of IDP solutions, such as Hyland Experience Capture and Hyland IDP, for contributing to its ranking in the Star category.

Hyland's IDP solutions leverage AI and other advanced capabilities to enable organizations to efficiently manage their data and documents. Core capabilities consist of document capture and processing automation, document classification and separation, and intelligent data extraction. Built to seamlessly integrate into existing enterprise content management systems and other platforms, Hyland IDP solutions bring organizations additional benefits of enhanced productivity and improved accuracy when accessing and interpreting their data.

The Infosource report noted, "Historically, Capture & IDP has been viewed as a secondary offering to Hyland's content services platform, but continuing efforts to upgrade its Capture & IDP platform have its portfolio headed in the right direction. Hyland's wide breadth of content services and automation technologies put it in prime position to address customers' end-to-end business process needs, which is line with the general direction of the Capture & IDP market."

Additionally, Infosource highlighted Hyland's potential to assert its leadership in the market: "We expect Hyland to continue to invest heavily in modernizing its entire platform, including Capture & IDP, and emerge as a market leader for years to come."

The market intelligence firm also indicated in its report how AI has influenced capture and IDP offerings with the expectation that successful use of generative AI and large language models will "define the market and empower the most successful vendors."

"We are focused on enhancing our solutions with the latest in emerging technology, like AI," said Leonard Kim, chief product officer at Hyland. "Hyland IDP, powered by AI, already has been a difference-maker for our customers, and this report validates our mission to deliver AI-enriched experiences that lead our customers to achieve greater efficiencies and better business outcomes by optimizing their data and content."

For more information about Hyland's intelligent document processing capabilities, visit Hyland.com.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

Media contact:

Chloe Slavin-Cremi

+1 216.509.5557

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland