Hyland unveils bold new vision to empower content innovation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, the leading global provider of intelligent content solutions, announced today at its annual CommunityLIVE user event a bold new multi-year vision to empower organizations to move from content management to content innovation.

Jitesh S. Ghai, president and CEO of Hyland, announces the company's new Content Innovation Cloud at CommunityLIVE 2024 in National Harbor, Md.

With The Content Innovation Cloud, a unified content, process and application intelligence platform, Hyland will empower customers to AI-enable their enterprise content wherever it resides — including third-party repositories — resulting in more informed decision-making and strategic action, while ensuring governed and secured access to content and application of AI.

Additionally, Hyland as part of its new vision will meet customers where they are by:

Unifying and cloud-enabling customers' existing Hyland content solutions — OnBase, Alfresco, Nuxeo and Perceptive Content — ensuring seamless upgrades, faster security updates and easier access to advanced features while supporting customers' on-premises and cloud environments

Expanding the functional capabilities of The Content Innovation Cloud — which already includes cloud-native services Hyland Insight , Automate and Credentials — with forthcoming advanced content services, intelligent document processing, knowledge discovery and intelligent automation

— which already includes cloud-native services , and — with forthcoming advanced content services, intelligent document processing, knowledge discovery and intelligent automation Delivering an intelligence layer that AI-enables customers' content without the need to decommission or migrate systems. Hyland will integrate AI throughout the content lifecycle to unlock the full potential of customers' content, enhance operational efficiency, drive intelligent automation and secure a competitive advantage

"The Content Innovation Cloud will unlock the critical intelligence within our customers' vast array of content, transforming unstructured data into valuable insights that spark innovation and deliver unprecedented business outcomes," said Jitesh S. Ghai, Hyland president and CEO. "Content is the foundation of digital transformation, and we're redefining the possibilities of both by transforming content management into content innovation."

Key components of the platform roadmap include:

Content intelligence that leverages advanced AI to analyze and interpret enterprise content wherever it resides, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights

that leverages advanced AI to analyze and interpret enterprise content wherever it resides, transforming unstructured data into actionable insights Process intelligence that harnesses AI and advanced analytics to continuously monitor and optimize content-driven business processes, uncovering inefficiencies, automating tasks and enhancing operational performance

that harnesses AI and advanced analytics to continuously monitor and optimize content-driven business processes, uncovering inefficiencies, automating tasks and enhancing operational performance Application intelligence that uses AI to integrate content insights directly into business applications like Salesforce and Workday, enhancing user experience, expanding functionality and enabling data-driven decisions across industry-specific apps

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

