Angeion Group Announces 2026 Mega Summit at the Four Seasons Philadelphia

Premier cross-disciplinary forum for leaders in complex litigation and restructuring to convene June 3-6, 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and settlement administration services, today announced the 2026 Angeion Group Mega Summit, to be held June 3-6, 2026, at the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

The Angeion Group Mega Summit brings together senior attorneys and legal professionals across complex litigation and restructuring — including plaintiff and defense counsel, class action and mass tort practitioners, personal injury and bankruptcy professionals, and restructuring, financial, and legal operations leaders — for four days of practical programming and curated networking. Programming will focus on operational transparency, data integrity, and the evolving role of administrators in delivering efficient, equitable outcomes for courts, creditors, plaintiffs, and claimants across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

"The Mega Summit is where the profession comes together to define what excellence looks like in complex litigation," said Steve Weisbrot, President & CEO of Angeion Group. "By convening influential practitioners across class action, mass tort, personal injury, and restructuring, the Summit creates a forum for candid discussion, shared best practices, and the advancement of professional standards that benefit courts and stakeholders alike."

The 2026 Summit will feature:

Multi-track programming spanning class action, mass tort, personal injury, and bankruptcy

In-depth panels addressing emerging technologies, data governance, and operational integrity

Practitioner-led case studies and workshops focused on real-world application

Structured networking for senior professionals and firm leaders

Registration & Attendance

Attendance is limited and subject to approval to preserve the Summit's curated environment. Participation is restricted to no more than five attorneys per firm or legal department. Angeion Group reserves the right to approve or decline registrations.

Sponsorship Opportunities

A select number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations seeking high-visibility brand alignment and access to decision-makers shaping the future of complex litigation. More information is available here.

Speaking Opportunities

Limited opportunities exist for practitioners interested in submitting speaking proposals; details are available here.

About the Angeion Mega Summit

The Angeion Mega Summit is an annual forum for leaders across class action, mass tort, personal injury, and bankruptcy. The Summit convenes attorneys and legal operations professionals for substantive education, collaborative discussion, and practical guidance on delivering value to courts and clients. Learn more at https://angeionmegasummit.com/home.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of settlement administration services, including class action, mass tort, and bankruptcy. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

Media Contact

Angeion Group Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Angeion Group