Angeion Group Announces Settlement of Class Action Lawsuit Involving WestRock CP, LLC and West Point Chips, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group announced that a settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving WestRock CP, LLC and West Point Chips, Inc., ("Defendants"). If at any point from December 15, 2012 to the present you (1) owned, (2) occupied, or (3) rented and occupied property within the approximately one-half (0.5) mile radius from 200 14th Street in West Point, Virginia, you may be entitled to money.

The lawsuit is in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, and is called Ashton Bell et al. v. WestRock CP, LLC et al., Case No. 3:17-cv-829. Although the Defendants deny Plaintiffs' allegations and contend they have not violated the law, the parties have reached a settlement agreement. The Court has preliminarily approved the proposed settlement. You now have to decide whether to: (1) make a claim for a portion of the settlement; (2) exclude yourself or "opt-out" of the settlement; (3) object to the settlement; or (4) do nothing.

Are you Affected?

The lawsuit includes persons who at any point from December 15, 2012 to the present, (1) owned, (2) occupied, or (3) rented and occupied property in West Point, Virginia within the approximately one-half (0.5) mile radius from 200 14th Street in West Point, Virginia. The exact boundaries of the class area are set forth in the settlement agreement.

What is the Case About?

The lawsuit claims that fugitive wood dust was emitted from Defendants' properties, causing a loss of use and enjoyment of property within the class area. The lawsuit originally sought compensation for this loss. Defendants deny all claims and allegations in the lawsuit. No decision has been made about whether the Class or Defendants are right. The Court has determined that Plaintiffs' filed their case too late to seek damages, but they can go to trial to seek injunctive relief.

What Are Your Rights and Options?

Right now, you have four options: (1) make a claim for a portion of the settlement; (2) exclude yourself or "opt-out" of the settlement; (3) object to the settlement; or (4) do nothing.

What Should You Do Next?

If you make a claim by filling out the Claim Form and including the required proof of residency, you will receive a pro rata portion of the settlement fund and will be bound by the terms of the settlement agreement. This means you will not be able to sue WestRock or West Point Chips in a different case over the same legal claims that are included in this lawsuit. The claim form must be sent via U.S. Mail to West Point Class, c/o Claims Administrator,

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103 or via e-mail to westrock@securefiles.angeiongroup.com. Claim forms can also be completed online, at www.WestPointClassAction.com.

If you do nothing, you are choosing to stay in the Class, you will not receive a portion of the settlement fund, and you will be bound by the terms of the settlement agreement.

If you do not want to stay in the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion. If you exclude yourself or "opt-out" from the class, you will not be legally bound by the settlement agreement and will not receive a portion of the settlement. If you wish to object to the terms of the settlement, you can have your objection heard and considered by the Court prior to final approval of the settlement.

To object, you must send a letter postmarked by January 20, 2020 to: Gary E. Mason, WHITFIELD BRYSON & MASON LLP, 5101 Wisconsin Avenue NW Ste. 305, Washington, D.C. 20008, including your name, address, telephone number, and a brief statement of your objection. If you object to the settlement you must also include additional information described in the long form notice, available at www.westpointclassaction.com or on request from 1-855-935-1340. Objectors may be heard by the Court at the final approval hearing, scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020 at the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, 701 Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219.

To exclude yourself, send a letter or e-mail to the address below postmarked by January 20, 2020. Include your name, address, telephone number, and signature or electronic signature as well as a brief statement as to whether you wish to be excluded. You must mail your exclusion request so that it is postmarked by January 20, 2020 to West Point Class, ATTN: Exclusions, P.O. Box 58220, Philadelphia, PA 19102.

Or, you may send your exclusion request via email by January 20, 2020 to info@WestPointClassAction.com.

How Can You Get More Information?

Go to the website: www.WestPointClassAction.com, call toll-free 1-855-935-1340 or write to West Point Class, c/o Angeion, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

