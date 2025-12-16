Angeion Group Appoints Justin Brumfield as Vice President, Personal Injury & Mass Tort Services

Industry veteran to accelerate Angeion's expansion in the single-event personal injury market

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced the appointment of Justin Brumfield as Vice President, Personal Injury and Mass Tort Services. In this role, Brumfield will expand Angeion's footprint in the single-event personal injury market, supporting firms nationwide with intake, case qualification, medical record retrieval and analysis, demand letter preparation, and plaintiff care coordination.

Brumfield brings two decades of experience in business development and sales leadership, including more than 12 years in the legal industry partnering with law firms to deliver technical services and innovative solutions. His background includes leadership and client development roles at KBKG, Robson Forensic, and Garretson Resolution Group. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Georgia.

"Justin understands how to translate complex operational work—intake through demands—into better client outcomes," said Eric Eckhardt, Chief Revenue Officer at Angeion Group. "His mandate is simple: help more personal injury firms move faster with greater diligence and care. By bringing Angeion's trauma-informed expertise and disciplined processes to more firms, he will expand our reach in the personal injury market and accelerate our growth across mass torts."

Working closely with firm leadership, Brumfield will curate solutions aligned to each firm's people, process, and technology, with the goal of maximizing business impact while preserving access to justice for plaintiffs.

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

