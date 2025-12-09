Angeion Group Appoints Sarah Brown as Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned marketing leader to drive brand strategy, communications, and market presence across Angeion's service lines

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, announced today that Sarah Brown has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. Brown will oversee marketing strategy and execution across Angeion's portfolio of services, with a focus on building market awareness and supporting the company's continued growth.

Brown brings more than 15 years of experience leading marketing at high-growth, global B2B companies, with a track record of building and scaling marketing functions in the legal services and technology sectors. She joins Angeion from TRU Staffing Partners, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer, leading marketing efforts across multiple specialized talent verticals. Previously, Brown held marketing leadership roles at Legility, Inventus, Epiq, and Exterro, overseeing brand strategy, communications, digital marketing, events, and demand generation during periods of significant expansion, mergers, and acquisitions.

"Sarah's deep expertise in legal services marketing and her proven ability to build high-performing teams make her an exceptional addition to our leadership group," said Steven Weisbrot, Chief Executive Officer at Angeion Group. "As Angeion continues to expand its market presence and service offerings, Sarah's strategic vision will be invaluable in amplifying our brand and ensuring we remain the trusted partner of choice for law firms, corporations, and claims administrators."

Brown holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a Master of Science in strategic communications from Columbia University.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

Media Contact

Angeion Group Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Angeion Group