Angeion Group Appoints Cara Braslow as General Counsel

The appointment supports Angeion's continued growth and operational maturity



PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, announced today that Cara Braslow has joined the company as General Counsel.

"Angeion has experienced significant growth in recent years, and adding Cara's leadership to our in-house legal capability reflects the next stage of the company's evolution," said Steve Weisbrot, President & CEO of Angeion Group. "As the business continues to scale and diversify, Cara will help ensure we have the legal leadership, compliance discipline, and operational support needed to execute efficiently and responsibly."

Braslow will lead Angeion's legal function as a member of the company's executive leadership team, supporting the business as the company continues to grow across service lines and geographies. She brings more than 20 years of experience as an in-house corporate lawyer across public companies, private equity-backed businesses, and privately held organizations, most recently leading legal, regulatory, and compliance functions for a private equity-owned company operating in a highly regulated environment.

Earlier in her career, Braslow served in senior in-house legal roles supporting global business lines at scale, advising leadership teams on corporate governance, complex commercial arrangements, regulatory compliance, and strategic initiatives during periods of growth and organizational transition.

Braslow holds a J.D. from Temple University Beasley School of Law, an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and a B.A. from Vassar College.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is a leading provider of class action and mass tort settlement administration services, including legal noticing, and bankruptcy administration. Known for its innovation, precision, and client service, Angeion supports complex litigation through technology-driven, transparent solutions. Angeion also provides strategic guidance and comprehensive distribution capabilities, helping clients seamlessly manage all administrative functions.

