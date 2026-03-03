Angeion Group Appoints Olivia Occhigrossi as Vice President of Mass Tort Services

New hire brings practical law firm-side mass tort experience to support Angeion's continued growth

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, a leading provider of legal notice and administration services, today announced that Olivia Occhigrossi has joined the company as Vice President of Mass Tort Services.

"Olivia brings a valuable perspective from the law firm side of mass tort work — how these matters operate day-to-day, what firms need, and where service partners can materially reduce friction," said Eric Eckhardt, Chief Revenue Officer at Angeion Group. "She's joining us at an important moment as we continue to expand our mass tort capabilities. Olivia will help us deepen relationships in the market, strengthen the way we tell our story to potential clients, and contribute to a smarter, more scalable operation."

Occhigrossi brings hands-on experience from the law firm environment supporting mass tort matters, most recently serving as a Paralegal at Weitz & Luxenberg PC in New York. She joined the firm as a Legal Intern in 2021 and transitioned to a full-time paralegal role in 2023, supporting teams across fast-moving, high-volume legal workflows and strengthening process rigor and case organization.

At Weitz & Luxenberg, Occhigrossi supported high-volume mass tort workflows, partnering with attorneys and paralegals to keep matters organized and moving on tight deadlines. Her experience includes case research and verification, maintaining and improving digital records management, and implementing process enhancements that streamlined how teams retrieved and tracked critical case information.

Occhigrossi holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Miami.

