Angeion Group Appoints Tim Corcoran As Managing Director

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of innovative settlement administration and legal notice services, today announced the appointment of Tim Corcoran as Managing Director. A veteran of the class action and legal services industries, Mr. Corcoran joins the company's executive leadership team, where he will spearhead day-to-day operations and drive Angeion's ongoing growth. He will report directly to Steven Weisbrot, Esq., Angeion President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Tim is an exceptional leader and change agent who shares Angeion's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric performance," said Mr. Weisbrot. "He brings unparalleled industry experience that will be incredibly impactful as we look to advance the bold vision and strategies that will propel Angeion's next level of growth. I am thrilled to welcome Tim to our executive leadership team."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Corcoran added, "Since it entered the class action administration industry, Angeion continues to disrupt the status-quo with fresh ideas and novel approaches that have modernized legal notice programs and made settlement management more efficient, transparent, and accountable. The company is well-positioned to grow exponentially in the coming years and I look forward to helping it fulfill its vast market potential. I'm truly excited to work alongside Steve and be part of the extraordinary team that makes Angeion the unique breed of company it is."

About Tim Corcoran

Mr. Corcoran joins Angeion Group with over two decades of experience as a senior executive leader and legal management consultant. He is the former chief executive officer of the class action business of Epiq, leading the unit from acquisition stage through full integration within the company. Since 2012, Mr. Corcoran has been the Principal of Corcoran Consulting Group, where he guides law firms and law departments through the profitable disruption of outdated business models. Previously, Mr. Corcoran served as President of the 4,000+ member Legal Marketing Association and is a member of its Hall of Fame. Currently, he is a Trustee and Fellow of the College of Law Practice Management, an American Lawyer Research Fellow, and a Teaching Fellow in the Master in Legal Business program at the Australia College of Law. Mr. Corcoran is a sought-after speaker and writer on topics related to the changing business of law, and also authors the widely-read Corcoran's Business of Law blog.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and bankruptcy administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability and give counsel and the court peace of mind. For more information, visit www.angeiongroup.com.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Douglas S. Clauson

Director, Marketing

(215) 563-4116

SOURCE Angeion Group

Related Links

http://www.angeiongroup.com

