ANGEION GROUP: CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED IN CULP ET AL v. FITZGIBBON HOSPITAL PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY TO RECOVER COMPENSATION AFTER DATA BREACH INCIDENT

A class action settlement totaling $650,000 may affect your legal rights if your Personal Information was compromised in the Data Breach disclosed by Fitzgibbon on or about May 14, 2023. If so, you may be eligible for compensation by submitting a Claim Form.



PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed class action settlement has been reached with Fitzgibbon Hospital ("Fitzgibbon") in the lawsuit captioned Billie Culp, et al, individually and on behalf of others similarly situated v. Fitzgibbon Hospital, Case No. 23SA-CV00020 in the Circuit Court of Saline County at Marshall, Missouri, Division Four. The settlement resolves claims arising out of a data security incident that occurred between May 14 and June 6, 2022, whereby an unauthorized user was able to access files stored on Fitzgibbon's computer system. As a result, Personal Information of individuals who are or were patients or otherwise affiliated with Fitzgibbon may have been accessed (the "Data Security Incident"). The settlement entitles Settlement Class Members to compensation as described further below.

Who is Included? The proposed settlement class includes all natural persons who are residents of the United States whose Personal Information was compromised in the Data Breach disclosed by Fitzgibbon on or about May 14, 2023, including all who were sent notice of the Data Security Incident.

What does the Settlement Provide? The Settlement establishes a $650,000.00 Settlement Fund to be used to pay for Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services, Documented Loss Payments for reimbursement of Documented Losses, or Alternative Cash Benefit Payments to valid claimants; costs of Notice and administration; Service Awards to the Class Representatives; and Fee Award and Costs. Also, Fitzgibbon has agreed to undertake certain remedial measures and enhanced data security measures. Claimants may select one of the following forms of Settlement relief: (a) one year of Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services; OR (b) reimbursement for certain Documented Losses, i.e., money spent or lost, that is more likely than not related to the Fitzgibbon Data Breach (up to $10,000), which may be pro-rated in accordance with the Settlement Agreement; OR (c) a cash payment in the amount of $50.00, which may be pro-rated in accordance with the Settlement Agreement, which is available at www.FitzgibbonSettlement.com.

How To Get Benefits: To receive a payment or Credit Monitoring and Insurance Services, you must complete and file a Claim Form. Claim Forms can be submitted online at www.FitzgibbonSettlement.com, and can also be mailed to the Fitzgibbon Data Security Incident Claims Administrator, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210, Philadelphia, PA, 19103. You can contact the Claims Administrator via email (at [email protected]) or by calling 1-833-283-2225 to request a claim form. Claim Forms must be postmarked or submitted online by September 24, 2024.

Your Other Options. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself by August 12, 2024. If you do not exclude yourself, you will release any claims you may have against Fitzgibbon or Released Parties related to the Fitzgibbon Data Breach, as more fully described in the Settlement Agreement, available at www.FitzgibbonSettlement.com. If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by August 12, 2024.

The Final Approval Hearing . The Court has scheduled a hearing in this case for September 10, 2024, to consider: whether to approve the Settlement, Service Awards, attorneys' fees and expenses, as well as any objections. You or your attorney may attend and ask to appear at the hearing, but you are not required to do so. The hearing may be held remotely, so please check the settlement website for those details.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Settlement Agreement, visit www.FitzgibbonSettlement.com, email [email protected], or call 1-833-283-2225

